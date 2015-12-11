Tickborne Borrelia Infections, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402545, 9780323402552

Tickborne Borrelia Infections, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 35-4

1st Edition

Authors: Elitza Theel
eBook ISBN: 9780323402552
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402545
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2015
Description

Topics in this publication on tickborne borrelia infections include: Lyme disease epidemiology and transmission; Clinical manifestation and treatment of Lyme disease; Neuroborreliosis; Prevention of Lyme disease; Lyme disease diagnosis - serology; Lyme disease diagnosis - alternatives to serology;  Lyme disease co-infections; Relapsing fever borrelia (global review); Emerging tickborne borrelia - B. miyamotoi; Lyme Disease and the immune response. Led by Elli Theel Director of the Infectious Diseases Serology Laboratory of Mayo Clinic, this issue includes authors from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada to present their expertise on tickborne disease for the clinical pathologist, the infectious disease specialist, and other clinicians who work with patients with these diseases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402552
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402545

About the Authors

Elitza Theel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic Director, Infectious Diseases Serology Laboratory

