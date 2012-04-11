Thyroid Disorders and Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738915, 9781455744152

Thyroid Disorders and Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Burman
eBook ISBN: 9781455744152
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738915
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th April 2012
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America provides the latest essential updates on thyroid disorders and diseases.  Topics covered include the following: thyroid synthesis and physiology; hyperthyroidism; hypothyroidism; thyroid nodules; goiter; differentiated thyroid cancer; subacute, silent, and postpartum thyroiditis; thyroid and pregnancy; thyroid and the elderly; medications and thyroid hormones; thyroid and the heart; thyroid and lipids; and Graves’ ophthalmology. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744152
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738915

About the Authors

Kenneth Burman Author

