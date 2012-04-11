Thyroid Disorders and Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-2

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America provides the latest essential updates on thyroid disorders and diseases. Topics covered include the following: thyroid synthesis and physiology; hyperthyroidism; hypothyroidism; thyroid nodules; goiter; differentiated thyroid cancer; subacute, silent, and postpartum thyroiditis; thyroid and pregnancy; thyroid and the elderly; medications and thyroid hormones; thyroid and the heart; thyroid and lipids; and Graves’ ophthalmology.