Thyroid Disorders and Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Burman
eBook ISBN: 9781455744152
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738915
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th April 2012
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America provides the latest essential updates on thyroid disorders and diseases. Topics covered include the following: thyroid synthesis and physiology; hyperthyroidism; hypothyroidism; thyroid nodules; goiter; differentiated thyroid cancer; subacute, silent, and postpartum thyroiditis; thyroid and pregnancy; thyroid and the elderly; medications and thyroid hormones; thyroid and the heart; thyroid and lipids; and Graves’ ophthalmology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744152
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738915
About the Authors
Kenneth Burman Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.