Thyroid Disease and Muscle Dysfunction is an attempt to clarify one of those areas in medicine where specialties overlap, namely, endocrinology and neurology, though many of the clinical problems to be considered are encountered by the general physician. Increasing attention has been drawn to the association between abnormalities of skeletal muscle and derangement of thyroid function. Thyrotoxic myopathy, previously thought to be rare, is now known to be common; muscular abnormalities are being more frequently described in patients with hypothyroidism; and the association of Myasthenia Gravis and Periodic Paralysis with hyperthyroidism is also well recognized. These associations are not surprising considering that thyroid hormone plays a major part in regulating the production of energy in the body, and indeed it is to be hoped that investigation of these diseases will throw more light on the controlling mechanisms of muscle metabolism. This text provides insights into these issues. This book is beneficial to medical students that are in need of extensive information regarding muscle disorders in thyroid disease.