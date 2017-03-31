Thyroid Cancer and Nuclear Accidents

Thirty Years After Chernobyl and 5 After Fukushima—What Have We Learnt and What Do We Still Need to Know?

Introduction

The Relationship Between Dose and Response

Dose and Health Risks Associated With Radiation Exposure

What Have We Learnt From Chernobyl?

What Should We Learn From Fukushima?

Acknowledgments

References

Part I: Overview: Keynote Lectures

Chapter 1. Thirty Years After Chernobyl—Overview of the Risks of Thyroid Cancer, Based Upon the UNSCEAR Scientific Reports (2008–2012)

Abstract

Introduction

Dose and Risk Assessment Methodologies

Evidence on Thyroid Exposure and Cancer Risk After the Chernobyl Accident

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Chapter 2. Thirty Years After the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Accident: Contribution From Japan—“Confirming the Increase of Childhood Thyroid Cancer”

Abstract

The Initial Circumstances of the Chernobyl NPP Accident

The Era of Analyzing Authenticity and Cause of Increased Childhood Thyroid Cancer Around Chernobyl

The Fukushima Health Management Survey With Regard to Thyroid Ultrasound Examinations

Summary

References

Chapter 3. From Chernobyl to Fukushima and Beyond—A Focus on Thyroid Cancer

Abstract

Introduction

Fukushima is Not Chernobyl

Much is Known about Radiation-Induced Thyroid Cancer

Radiation Dose to the Public From the Fukushima Reactor Accident is Tiny

Surveys Are Not Scientific Studies

Mental Health Problems Are an Immediate Effect From the Fukushima Accident

Excess Thyroid Cancers From Screening Are an Artifact and Not Radiation-Related

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Reassessing the Capability to Attribute Pediatric Thyroid Cancer to Radiation Exposure: The FHMS Experience

Abstract

Introduction

The Fukushima Thyroid Question

UNSCEAR Judgment on Attributability

Specific Difficulties for Attributing Pediatric Cancers to Radiation

Questioning the Predictions on Attribution

The Consequences of Erroneous Attribution

Conclusion: New Lights on Attribution From the FHMS Findings

References

Further Reading

Part II: Chernobyl + 30

Chapter 5. Post-Chernobyl Pediatric Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma in Belarus: Histopathological Features, Treatment Strategy, and Long-Term Outcome

Abstract

Post-Chernobyl Pediatric Thyroid Cancer

Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Clinical Aspects of Pediatric Thyroid Cancer and Follow-Up of Patients in Belarus Following the Chernobyl Accident

Abstract

Method

Results

Discussion

References

Chapter 7. Long-Term Analysis of the Incidence and Histopathology of Thyroid Cancer in Ukraine in Adult Patients Who Were Children and Adolescents at the Time of the Chernobyl Accident

Abstract

Methods

Results

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Thyroid Cancer Risk in Ukraine Following the Chernobyl Accident (The Ukrainian–American Cohort Thyroid Study)

Abstract

Introduction

The Cohort

Screening Procedures

Dosimetry

Findings and Discussion

References

Chapter 9. Results of the Thyroid Cancer Epidemiological Survey in Russia Following the Chernobyl Accident

Abstract

Introduction

Assessment of the Risk of Thyroid Cancer and the Effects of Screening in the Cohort Drawn From the Russian Population Exposed to Radiation Following the Chernobyl Accident

Registration of Thyroid Cancer in Children Exposed to Radiation Due to the Fukushima Daiichi NPP Accident

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. Influence of Radiation Exposure and Ultrasound Screening on the Clinical Behavior of Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma in Young Patients

Abstract

Patients

Study Design

Results

Discussion

Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Results of Treatment in Children and Adolescents With Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma Not Exposed and Exposed to Radiation From the Chernobyl Accident

Abstract

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Further Reading

Chapter 12. Somatic Genomics of Childhood Thyroid Cancer

Abstract

Somatic Genomics of Young-Onset Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Studies on MAP Kinase Pathway Activation

DNA Copy Number Alterations

Gene Expression

Summary

References

Further Reading

Part III: Fukushima + 5

Chapter 13. A Review of Studies on Thyroid Dose Estimation After the Fukushima Accident

Abstract

Introduction

Estimation by International Organizations

Estimation Reported by Japanese Research Groups

Summary

References

Chapter 14. Five-Year Interim Report of Thyroid Ultrasound Examinations in the Fukushima Health Management Survey

Abstract

Background

Interim Report of First- and Second-Round Thyroid Ultrasound Examinations

Dose Estimation and Thyroid Cancer Detection in the Early Phase After the Accident

Cancer Driver Gene Mutation Profile

Thyroid Cancer Screening and Potential Overdiagnosis

Summary

References

Chapter 15. The Features of Childhood and Adolescent Thyroid Cancer After the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Accident

Abstract

Introduction

Results

Discussion

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 16. Psychosocial Impact of the Thyroid Examination of the Fukushima Health Management Survey

Abstract

Thyroid Cancer Screening Following the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Accident

Potential Benefits and Harms of Thyroid Cancer Screening

Issues of Thyroid Ultrasound Examinations in the Fukushima Health Management Survey

Addressing Psychosocial Issues Arising From Thyroid Examinations in Fukushima

Challenges for Making Thyroid Examinations Acceptable to Residents, and Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 17. Thyroid Cancer Screening and Overdiagnosis in Korea

Abstract

Increasing Incidence of Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Nodules and Thyroid Cancer

Evidence for the Increased Incidence of Thyroid Cancer Being a Result of Increased Detection

Thyroid Cancer Incidence and Overdiagnosis in Korea

Conclusion

References

Chapter 18. Management of Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma in Japan

Abstract

Traditional Management of Patients with PTC in Japan

Risk-Adapted Management of PTC Based on Risk-Group Classification System

Management of Papillary Microcarcinoma

Management Policy of Low-Risk PTC in Japan

Acknowledgment

References

Part IV: International Report

Chapter 19. UNSCEAR Activities Related to the 2011 Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Accident

Abstract

Background to UNSCEAR

UNSCEAR 2013 Report on the Levels and Effects of Exposure After the Accident

Follow-Up to the 2013 Report

Relevance of Outreach Activities

Fukushima Compared With Chernobyl

Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Chapter 20. The Radiological Consequences of the Fukushima Dai’ichi NPP Accident: Estimates From the Group of Experts Convened by the International Atomic Energy Agency