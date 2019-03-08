Thyroid Cancer, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610780, 9780323610797

Thyroid Cancer, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Mingzhao Xing
eBook ISBN: 9780323610797
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610780
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Michael Mingzhao Xing, is dedicated to Thyroid Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Current Histological Classification of Thyroid Cancer, Molecular Pathogenesis and Mechanisms of Thyroid Cancer, Clinical Diagnostic Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules, Molecular Diagnostic Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules, Clinical Risk Stratification of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Molecular Risk Stratification of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Thyroidectomy in the Treatment of Primary Thyroid Cancer, Neck Dissection in the Surgical Treatment of Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Robotic Endoscopic Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer, Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Radioiodine Therapy for Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Re-differentiation of Radioiodine-refractory Thyroid Cancer for Radioiodine Treatment, Management of Papillary Thyroid Microcarcinoma, Conservative Surveillance Management of Low-risk Papillary Thyroid Microcarcinoma, Thyroid-stimulating Hormone Suppression Therapy in Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Diagnostic Imaging Testing in the Surveillance of Thyroid Cancer Recurrence, Novel Drug Treatments of Progressive Radioiodine-refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Management of Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, and Management of Medullary Thyroid cancer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610797
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610780

About the Authors

Michael Mingzhao Xing Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Oncology and Pathology, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

