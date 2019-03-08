Thyroid Cancer, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Michael Mingzhao Xing, is dedicated to Thyroid Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Current Histological Classification of Thyroid Cancer, Molecular Pathogenesis and Mechanisms of Thyroid Cancer, Clinical Diagnostic Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules, Molecular Diagnostic Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules, Clinical Risk Stratification of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Molecular Risk Stratification of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Thyroidectomy in the Treatment of Primary Thyroid Cancer, Neck Dissection in the Surgical Treatment of Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Robotic Endoscopic Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer, Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer, Conventional Radioiodine Therapy for Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Re-differentiation of Radioiodine-refractory Thyroid Cancer for Radioiodine Treatment, Management of Papillary Thyroid Microcarcinoma, Conservative Surveillance Management of Low-risk Papillary Thyroid Microcarcinoma, Thyroid-stimulating Hormone Suppression Therapy in Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Diagnostic Imaging Testing in the Surveillance of Thyroid Cancer Recurrence, Novel Drug Treatments of Progressive Radioiodine-refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, Management of Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, and Management of Medullary Thyroid cancer.