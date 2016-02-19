Three-Dimensional Ultrastructure in Biology, Volume 22
1st Edition
Serial Editors: James Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780080859200
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 347
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859200
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
James Turner Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DIVISION OF LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.