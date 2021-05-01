Three-Dimensional Navier-Stokes Equations for Turbulence provides a rigorous but still accessible account of research into local and global energy dissipation, with particular emphasis on turbulence modeling. The mathematical detail is combined with coverage of physical terms such as energy balance and turbulence to make sure the reader is always in touch with the physical context. All important recent advancements in the analysis of the equations, such as rigorous bounds on structure functions and energy transfer rates in weak solutions, are addressed, and connections are made to numerical methods with many practical applications.

The book is written to make this subject accessible to a range of readers, carefully tackling interdisciplinary topics where the combination of theory, numerics, and modeling can be a challenge.