Three Dimensional Microanatomy of Cells and Tissue Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444006073, 9781483281155

Three Dimensional Microanatomy of Cells and Tissue Surfaces

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium on Three Dimensional Microanatomy held in Mexico City, Mexico, August 17-23, 1980

Editors: Delmas J. Allen Pietro M. Motta Liberato J. A. DiDio
eBook ISBN: 9781483281155
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 382
Description

Three Dimensional Microanatomy of Cells and Tissue Surfaces focuses on the use of scanning electron microscopy in the study of the microanatomy of cells and tissues, cell relationships, and complex biological relationships.

The selection first elaborates on the technical aspects of stereoprojection for electron microscopy; three-dimensional microanatomy of intracellular structures; microcirculation studies by the injection-replica method with special reference to portal circulations; and three-dimensional architecture of the mammalian liver. Discussions focus on the preparation of vascular casts, portal circulations of various organs, scanning electron microscopy, copying and printing stereopair negatives, stereoprojection, and high voltage electron microscopy. The text then takes a look at scanning electron microscope bloodvessel casts analysis, three dimensional microanatomy of reticular tissues, kidney glomerular epithelium in response to different physiological states and experimental conditions, and mammalian renal papilla and pelvis.

The manuscript examines the lung in scanning electron microscopy and stereopresentation, surface topography of endocardial endothelium, scanning electron microscopy of endothelium, human vas deferens, and seminal vesicles, and dynamic morphology of the apical membrane of lactating cells viewed by freeze-fracture.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the use of scanning electron microscopy in the study of the microanatomy of cells and tissues and biological relationships.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgement

Dedication

Technical Aspects of Stereoprojection for Electron Microscopy

Three-Dimensional Microanatomy of Intracellular Structures

--Special Reference to Golgi Complex--

Three-Dimensional Architecture of the Mammaliam Liver. A Scanning Electron Microscopic Review

Microcirculation Studies by the Injection-Replica Method with Special Reference to the Portal Circulations

SEM Bloodvessel Casts Analysis

Three-Dimensional Microanatomy of Reticular Tissues

The Kidney Glomerula Epithelium in Response to Different Physiological States and Experimental Conditions

The Mammalian Renal Papilla and Pelvis. A Light and Electron Microscopic Study

Scanning Electron Microscopy of Choroidal Epithelium, Ependymal Surfaces and Supraependymal Structures of the Lateral and Fourth Ventricles of the Mammalian Brain

The Pituitary Cleft and Associated Parenchymal Tissues in the Rat Adenohypophysis as Revealed by Scanning Electron Microscopy

Three-Dimensional Microanatomy of the Area Postrema in the Mongolian Gerbil

Morphogenesis of Photoreceptor Cells in the Vertebrate Retina: Viewed by Scanning Electron Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy of Embryonic Fusion Processes

Three-Dimensional Microanatomy of Human Reproductive Organs

Scanning Electron Microscopy of Normal and Anovulatory Human Ovaries

Scanning Electron Microscopical Studies of the Rabbit Endometrium During Estrus and Preimplantation

SEM-Studies of Structural Changes in the Tubal Mucosa of the Rabbit at Estrus and During Gonadotropin Induced Pseudopregnancy

Dynamic Morphology of the Apical Membrane of Lactating Cells Viewed by Freeze-Fracture

Scanning Electron Microscopy of Human Vas Deferens and Seminal Vesicles

Scanning Electron Microscopy of Endothelium

Surface Topography of Endocardial Endothelium

The Lung in Scanning Electron Microscopy and Stereopresentation

Subject Index

