Thoughts on Interaction Design explores the theory behind the field of Interaction Design in a new way. It aims to provide a better definition of Interaction Design that encompasses the intellectual facets of the field and the particular methods used by practitioners in their day-to-day experiences. It also attempts to provide Interaction Designers with the vocabulary necessary to justify their existence to other team members. The book positions Interaction Design in a way that emphasizes the intellectual facets of the discipline. It discusses the role of language, argument, and rhetoric in the design of products, services, and systems. It examines various academic approaches to thinking about Design, and concludes that the Designer is a liberal artist left to infuse empathy in technologically driven products. The book also examines the tools and techniques used by practitioners. These include methods for structuring large quantities of data, ways of thinking about users, and approaches for thinking about human behavior as it unfolds over time. Finally, it introduces the idea of Interaction Design as an integral facet of the business development process.
First book to provide a solid definition and framework for the booming field of interaction design, finally giving designers the justification needed to prove their essential role on every development team
Provides designers with tools they need to operate effectively in the workplace without compromising their goals: making useable, useful, and desirable products
*Outlines process, theory, practice, and challenges of interaction design – intertwined with real world stories from a variety of perspectives
interaction designers, industrial designers, user experience practitioners, information architects, graphic designers, interface designers, user experience managers, design managers
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section One / Understanding Interaction Design
Chapter 1: Multiple Roots, and an Uncertain Future
Chapter 2: Computing and Human Computer Interaction
Interaction Design in an Engineering Centric World - A contributed essay
Section Two / Connecting People, Emotions and Technology
Chapter 3: A Process for Thinking About People
Chapter 4: Managing Complexity
Chapter 5: Shaping Aesthetics to Inform Experience
Interaction Design as Business Lubricant - A contributed essay
Section Three / The Rhetorical Nature of Interaction Design
Chapter 6: Interaction Design and Communication
On the Nature of Interaction as Language - A contributed essay
Section Four / Challenges Facing Interaction Design in Industry
Chapter 7: The Political Dynamics of Product Development
Getting Design Done - A contributed essay
In Summary
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2010
- Published:
- 22nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123786241
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123786258
Jon Kolko
Jon Kolko is the Executive Director of Design Strategy for Thinktiv and is responsible for designing and delivering emotionally resonating and relevant products, services, and systems. Jon is also the Founder and Director of the Austin Center for Design, an educational institution in Texas. He has worked extensively in the professional world of interaction design, solving the problems of Fortune 500 clients. His work has extended into the worlds of consumer electronics, mobile, web, supply chain management, demand planning, and customer-relationship management. He has worked with clients such as AT&T, HP, Nielsen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ford, IBM, Palm and other leaders of the Global 2000. The underlying theme of these problems and projects was the creation of Design with a focus on Design Synthesis and the creation of meaning.
Prior to working at Thinktiv, Kolko has held the positions of Principal Designer and Associate Creative Director at Frog. He was also a Professor of Interaction and Industrial Design at the Savannah College of Art and Design, where he was instrumental in shaping the Interaction and Industrial Design undergraduate and graduate programs. Kolko sits on the Board of Directors for the Interaction Design Association (IxDA), and is the Editor-in-Chief of Interactions Magazine, published by the ACM.
Jon Kolko, Editor-in-Chief, ACM Interactions Magazine; Executive Director of Design Strategy for Thinktiv; Board of Directors, Interaction Design Association (IxDA); former Professor of Interaction and Industrial Design, Savannah College of Art and Design
People are clamoring for more copies of Thoughts on Interaction Design. It is one of two key books on interaction design practice that are of relevance to students and practicing interaction designers alike." Jodi Forlizzi, Associate Professor of HCII and Design, Carnegie Mellon University
"This book occupies alone a special place on the designer’s bookshelf; it is truly a unique and lusciously written book that also benefits from being well-designed in its own right." -- Will Evans, Principal, Experience Design, Twin Technologies
"The major strength of the book is its success in rendering theoretical content in an accessible way. The book delivers a healthy measure of critical thinking about the field of Interaction Design in a readable, conversational style." -- Bill Lucas, MAYA Design
"Thoughts on Interaction Design became an instant classic. The 1,000 original bound copies of the book are treasured possessions of everyone lucky enough to have been able to purchase one." -- Steve Baty, editor for Johnny Holland magazine, a contributor to UX Matters
"This book has an eloquent and clear way of communicating the context for interaction design both in theory and in application, outlining its relative place in business, academia, and in practice. - Liz Danzico, Chair of the MFA in Interaction Design program at the School of Visual Arts
"MK author Jon Kolko talks with Jeff Parks of Radio Johnny about his recently re-released book Thoughts on Interaction Design!" http://johnnyholland.org/2010/02/01/radio-johnny-jon-kolkos-thoughts-on-interaction-design/.