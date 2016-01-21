Thorp and Covich's Freshwater Invertebrates
4th Edition
Keys to Nearctic Fauna
Description
Thorp and Covich's Freshwater Invertebrates: Keys to Nearctic Fauna, Fourth Edition presents a comprehensive revision and expansion of this trusted professional reference manual and educational textbook—from a single North American tome into a developing multivolume series covering inland water invertebrates of the world.
Readers familiar with the first three editions will welcome this new volume. The series, now entitled Thorp and Covich’s Freshwater Invertebrates, (edited by J.H. Thorp), began with Volume I: Ecology and General Biology, (edited by J.H. Thorp and D.C. Rogers).
It now continues in Volume II with taxonomic coverage of inland water invertebrates of the Nearctic zoogeographic region. As in previous editions, all volumes of the fourth edition are designed for multiple uses and levels of expertise by professionals in universities, government agencies, and private companies, as well as by undergraduate and graduate students.
Key Features
- Features zoogeographic coverage for all of North America, south to the general area of the Tropic of Cancer, and Greenland and Bermuda
- Provides keys to families of freshwater insects
- Provides keys to all other inland water invertebrates at the taxonomic level appropriate for the current scientific knowledge
- Includes multiple taxonomic keys in each chapter that progress from higher to lower taxonomic levels, thereby allowing users to work up to their level of need and expertise
- Presents additional material in each chapter on group introduction, limitations to the keys, terminology and morphology, material preparation and preservation, and references
Readership
Professional scientists, technicians in academia, private companies, government agencies, and NGOs
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Thorp and Covich’s Freshwater Invertebrates
- Dedications from the Editors
- Contributors to Volume II
- About the Editors
- Preface to the Fourth Edition
- Preface to Volume II
- Acknowledgments for Volume II
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Introduction to This Volume and Chapter 1
- Components of Taxonomic Chapters
- How to Use This Volume
- Key to Kingdoms and Phyla in This Volume
- Chapter 2. Protozoa
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Acknowledgments
- Keys to Protozoa
- Chapter 3. Phylum Porifera
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Acknowledgments
- Keys to SpongilliDa of the Nearctic Region
- Chapter 4. Phylum Cnidaria
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Freshwater Cnidaria
- Chapter 5. Phylum Platyhelminthes
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Platyhelminthes
- Chapter 6. Phylum Nemertea
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Nemertea
- Chapter 7. Phylum Gastrotricha
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Gastrotricha
- Chapter 8. Phylum Rotifera
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Key to Freshwater Rotifers (Class Eurotatoria)
- Chapter 9. Phylum Nemata
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Freshwater Nemata
- Chapter 10. Phylum Nematomorpha
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Gordiida
- Chapter 11. Phylum Mollusca
- Introduction to Mollusca
- Class Gastropoda
- Class Bivalvia
- Bivalvia: Unionoida: Unionidae: Genera
- Chapter 12. Phylum Annelida
- Introduction to the Phylum
- Class Clitellata
- Subclass Oligochaeta
- Subclass Branchiobdellidea
- Subclass Hirudinida
- Class Aphanoneura
- Class Polychaeta
- Chapter 13. Phylum Ectoprocta (Bryozoa)
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Freshwater Ectoproct Bryozoans
- Chapter 14. Phylum Entoprocta
- Introduction
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Chapter 15. Phylum Tardigrada
- Introduction
- Limitations
- Terminology and Morphology
- Material Preparation and Preservation
- Keys to Freshwater Tardigrada
- Chapter 16. Phylum Arthropoda
- Introduction to the Phylum
- Subphylum Chelicerata
- Subclass Araneae
- Subclass Acari
- Sarcoptiformes: Oribatida
- Trombidiformes: Prostigmata
- Family Halacaridae
- Parasitengonina: Hydrachnidiae and Stygothrombiae
- Subphylum Crustacea
- Class Hexapoda
- Class Branchiopoda
- Class Ostracoda
- Class Maxillopoda
- Subclass Cirripedia
- Subclass Copepoda
- Class Malacostraca
- Order Bathynellacea
- Order Amphipoda
- Order Tanaidacea
- Order Isopoda
- Order Decapoda
- Crustacea: Malacostraca: Decapoda: Astacidea: Families
- Dendrobranchiata
- Caridea
- Order Mysida
- Order Stygiomysida
- Taxonomy Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 762
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123850294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123850287
About the Editor
James Thorp
Dr. James H. Thorp has been a Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS, USA) and a Senior Scientist in the Kansas Biological Survey since 2001. Prior to returning to his alma mater, Prof. Thorp was a Distinguished Professor and Dean at Clarkson University, Department Chair and Professor at the University of Louisville, Associate Professor and Director of the Calder Ecology Center of Fordham University, Visiting Associate Professor at Cornell, and Research Ecologist at the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory. He received his Baccalaureate from the University of Kansas (KU) and both Masters and Ph.D. degrees from North Carolina State. Those degrees focused on zoology, ecology, and marine biology, with an emphasis on the ecology of freshwater and marine invertebrates. Dr. Thorp is currently on the editorial board of two journals (River Research and Applications and River Systems) and is a former President of the International Society for River Science. He teaches freshwater, marine, and general ecological courses at KU, and his Masters and doctoral graduate students work on various aspects of the ecology of organisms, communities, and ecosystems in rivers, reservoirs, and wetlands. Prof. Thorp’s research interests and background are highly diverse and span the gamut from organismal biology to community, ecosystem, and macrosystem ecology. He works on both fundamental and applied research topics using descriptive, experimental, and modeling approaches in the field and lab. While his research emphasizes aquatic invertebrates, he also studies fish ecology, especially as related to food webs. He has published more than one hundred refereed journal articles, books, and chapters, including three single-volume editions of Ecology and Classification of North American Freshwater Invertebrates (edited by J.H. Thorp and A.P. Covich) and the first volume (Ecology and General Biology) in the current fourth edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kansas Biological Survey, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS, USA
D. Christopher Rogers
Dr. D. Christopher Rogers is a research zoologist at the University of Kansas with the Kansas Biological Survey and is affiliated with the Biodiversity Institute. He received his Ph.D. degree from the University of New England in Armidale, NSW, Australia. Christopher specializes in freshwater crustaceans (particularly the Branchiopoda and the Decapoda) and the invertebrate fauna of seasonally astatic wetlands on a global scale. He has numerous peer reviewed publications in crustacean taxonomy and invertebrate ecology, as well as published popular and scientific field guides and identification manuals to freshwater invertebrates. Christopher is an Associate Editor for the Journal of Crustacean Biology and a founding member of the Southwest Association of Freshwater Invertebrate Taxonomists. He has been involved in aquatic invertebrate conservation efforts all over the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Invertebrate Zoologist, Kansas Biological Survey, University of Kansas, USA