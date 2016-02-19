Thorium-232 and Uranium-238 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080134130, 9781483153018

Thorium-232 and Uranium-238

1st Edition

The Toxicology of Radioactive Substances

Editors: A. A. Letavet E. B. Kurlyandskaya
eBook ISBN: 9781483153018
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 150
Description

The Toxicology of Radioactive Substances, Volume 4: Thorium-232 and Uranium-238 deals with the toxic properties of two radioactive elements, thorium-232 and uranium-238, as well as their soluble and insoluble compounds. Emphasis is placed on their biological effects and the late sequelae of their administration, especially in the case of insoluble compounds. Some of the results of laboratory studies on the acute and chronic effects of the very poorly soluble uranium compound U3O8 are presented. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of certain aspects of the toxicology of insoluble compounds of thorium-232 and uranium-238, followed by a discussion on the comparative toxicity of soluble and insoluble compounds of thorium-232. Subsequent chapters explore the absorption, distribution, and excretion of certain soluble compounds of natural thorium; the behavior of thorium dioxide in rats after intratracheal and intraperitoneal administration; the effect of thorium dioxide on the peripheral blood of rats; and photometric determination of low amounts of thorium in biological materials. Changes in the peripheral blood following chronic and acute poisoning with U308 are also considered. This book will be of interest to chemists and toxicologists.

Table of Contents


Certain Aspects of the Toxicology of Insoluble Compounds of Thorium-232 and Uranium-238

Comparative Toxicity of Soluble and Insoluble Compounds of Thorium-232

Absorption, Distribution and Excretion of Certain Soluble Compounds of Natural Thorium

The Behavior of Thorium Dioxide in Rats after Intratracheal and Intraperitoneal Administration

The Effect of Thorium Dioxide on the Peripheral Blood of Rats

The Effect of Thorium Dioxide on Arterial Pressure and Threshold of Stimulation of the Nerve-Muscle Apparatus in Rats

Morphological Changes in the Lungs and Other Organs in Rats on Intratracheal Administration of Thorium Dioxide

Photometric Determination of Low Amounts of Thorium in Biological Materials

The Effect of Uranous-Uranic Oxide (U3O8) in Experimental Work

Changes in the Peripheral Blood following Chronic and Acute Poisoning with U3O8

The Effect of U3O8 on the Body of the Pregnant Female and the Fetus

Pathomorphological Changes in Animals Following Acute and Chronic Poisoning with U3O8

Index

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153018

