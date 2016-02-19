Thorium-232 and Uranium-238
1st Edition
The Toxicology of Radioactive Substances
Description
The Toxicology of Radioactive Substances, Volume 4: Thorium-232 and Uranium-238 deals with the toxic properties of two radioactive elements, thorium-232 and uranium-238, as well as their soluble and insoluble compounds. Emphasis is placed on their biological effects and the late sequelae of their administration, especially in the case of insoluble compounds. Some of the results of laboratory studies on the acute and chronic effects of the very poorly soluble uranium compound U3O8 are presented. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of certain aspects of the toxicology of insoluble compounds of thorium-232 and uranium-238, followed by a discussion on the comparative toxicity of soluble and insoluble compounds of thorium-232. Subsequent chapters explore the absorption, distribution, and excretion of certain soluble compounds of natural thorium; the behavior of thorium dioxide in rats after intratracheal and intraperitoneal administration; the effect of thorium dioxide on the peripheral blood of rats; and photometric determination of low amounts of thorium in biological materials. Changes in the peripheral blood following chronic and acute poisoning with U308 are also considered. This book will be of interest to chemists and toxicologists.
Table of Contents
Certain Aspects of the Toxicology of Insoluble Compounds of Thorium-232 and Uranium-238
Comparative Toxicity of Soluble and Insoluble Compounds of Thorium-232
Absorption, Distribution and Excretion of Certain Soluble Compounds of Natural Thorium
The Behavior of Thorium Dioxide in Rats after Intratracheal and Intraperitoneal Administration
The Effect of Thorium Dioxide on the Peripheral Blood of Rats
The Effect of Thorium Dioxide on Arterial Pressure and Threshold of Stimulation of the Nerve-Muscle Apparatus in Rats
Morphological Changes in the Lungs and Other Organs in Rats on Intratracheal Administration of Thorium Dioxide
Photometric Determination of Low Amounts of Thorium in Biological Materials
The Effect of Uranous-Uranic Oxide (U3O8) in Experimental Work
Changes in the Peripheral Blood following Chronic and Acute Poisoning with U3O8
The Effect of U3O8 on the Body of the Pregnant Female and the Fetus
Pathomorphological Changes in Animals Following Acute and Chronic Poisoning with U3O8
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153018