Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323570046, 9780323570053

Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Ben-Or
eBook ISBN: 9780323570053
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323570046
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Thoracic Surgery Clinics

Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient

Preface: Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient

Thoracic Surgery in the Pregnant Patient

Thoracic Surgery in Early-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer and Lung Transplantation

Lung Resection in the Postpneumonectomy Patient

Thoracic Surgery Considerations in Obese Patients

Thoracic Surgery Considerations in the Child and Young Adult

Esophagectomy After Weight-Reduction Surgery

Thoracic Surgery Considerations in the Mentally Ill or Handicapped Patient

Management of Lung Cancer with Concomitant Cardiac Disease

Management of Malignant Lung Entrapment, the Oncothorax

Empyema from Obstructing Lung Cancer

Synchronous Esophageal and Lung Cancer

Thoracic Surgery in Patients with AIDS

Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Sharon Ben-Or, is devoted to Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient. Dr. Ben-Or has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Thoracic surgery in the pregnant patient; Thoracic surgery in early stage small cell lung cancer; Lung cancer in the post transplant / immunosuppressed patient; The postpneumonectomy patient; Thoracic surgery considerations in the obese patient; Thoracic surgery considerations in the pediatric patient; Esophagectomy after weight reduction surgery; Thoracic surgery considerations in the mentally ill or handicapped patient; Lung cancer with concomitant cardiac disease; Malignant pleural effusion and the trapped lung; Empyema from an obstructing lung cancer; Synchronous esophageal and lung cancer; Thoracic surgery considerations in the AIDS patient; and more!

About the Authors

Sharon Ben-Or Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery Greenville Memorial Hospital Greenville, SC

