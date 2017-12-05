Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Thoracic Surgery Clinics
Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient
Preface: Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient
Thoracic Surgery in the Pregnant Patient
Thoracic Surgery in Early-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer and Lung Transplantation
Lung Resection in the Postpneumonectomy Patient
Thoracic Surgery Considerations in Obese Patients
Thoracic Surgery Considerations in the Child and Young Adult
Esophagectomy After Weight-Reduction Surgery
Thoracic Surgery Considerations in the Mentally Ill or Handicapped Patient
Management of Lung Cancer with Concomitant Cardiac Disease
Management of Malignant Lung Entrapment, the Oncothorax
Empyema from Obstructing Lung Cancer
Synchronous Esophageal and Lung Cancer
Thoracic Surgery in Patients with AIDS
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Sharon Ben-Or, is devoted to Thoracic Surgery in the Special Care Patient. Dr. Ben-Or has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Thoracic surgery in the pregnant patient; Thoracic surgery in early stage small cell lung cancer; Lung cancer in the post transplant / immunosuppressed patient; The postpneumonectomy patient; Thoracic surgery considerations in the obese patient; Thoracic surgery considerations in the pediatric patient; Esophagectomy after weight reduction surgery; Thoracic surgery considerations in the mentally ill or handicapped patient; Lung cancer with concomitant cardiac disease; Malignant pleural effusion and the trapped lung; Empyema from an obstructing lung cancer; Synchronous esophageal and lung cancer; Thoracic surgery considerations in the AIDS patient; and more!
About the Authors
Sharon Ben-Or Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery Greenville Memorial Hospital Greenville, SC