Thoracic Multidetector CT Comes of Age, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1
1st Edition
Authors: Sanjeev Bhalla
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437715149
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Description
This issue reviews the latest advances in the use of multidetector CT for imaging of the chest. Included in this issue are articles on Thoracic CT (How far we have come), MDCT (Principles and Practice), and Contrast Enhancement. Topics such as Dual Energy Chest CT and Volumetric HRCT are also covered. The issue is completed with reviews of CT Pulmonary Angiography of Acute PE, Congenital Vascular Disease, CT Pulmonary Angiography: Beyond Acute PE, and Pre- and Postoperative Planning.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 6th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437715149
About the Authors
Sanjeev Bhalla Author
