Thoracic Imaging The Requisites - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323448864, 9780323596992

Thoracic Imaging The Requisites

3rd Edition

Authors: Jo-Anne Shepard
eBook ISBN: 9780323596992
eBook ISBN: 9780323597005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448864
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2018
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

1. Radiographic Technique (Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, CT, Dual Energy CT, Dose Reduction Strategies)
2. Normal Anatomy and Radiographic Signs
3. Thoracic MRI: Technique and Approach to Diagnosis  (Anatomic definition, Diffuse disease, Masses benign and malignant, except congenital)
4. PET/CT/, PET/MRI: Technique, Pitfalls and Findings
5. The Mediastinum (Anatomic definition, Diffuse disease, Masses benign and malignant, except congenital)
6. The Airways (Small and Large Airways)
7. The Pleura, Diaphragm, and Chest Wall
8. Congenital Thoracic Malformations
9. Thoracic Lines and Tubes
10.  Acute Thoracic Conditions in the Intensive Care Unit
11. Pulmonary Embolism & Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
12. The Post-Operative Chest (Expected and Unexpected Findings)
13. Thoracic Trauma
14. Community Acquired Infections (Findings and complications, including endemic fungal, viral and bacterial infections)
15. Pulmonary Disease in the Immunocompromised Patient
16. Mycobacterial Infections (TBC and atypical infections)
17. Approach to Diffuse Lung Disease: Anatomic basis and HRCT
18. Diffuse Lung Diseases (Interstitial Pneumonias, Smoking related/ Inhalational/Occupational)
19. Pneumoconioses
20. Obstructive Lung Diseases
21. Pulmonary Tumors and Lymphoproliferative Disorders
22. Solitary Pulmonary Nodule & Pulmonary Nodule  Management
23. Lung Cancer Screening
24. Staging of Lung Cancer (Imaging and Surgical evaluation)
25. Interventional Techniques

 

Description

Now in its 3rd Edition, this outstanding volume by Dr. Jo-Anne O. Shepard in the popular Requisites series thoroughly covers the fast-changing field of chest imaging. Ideal for residency, clinical practice, and board certification, it covers the full range of basic and advanced modalities used in thoracic imaging including digital radiography, chest fluoroscopy, CT, PET, and MRI. Compact and authoritative, Thoracic Imaging: The Requisites provides the up-to-date conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for success on exams and in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Summarizes key information with numerous outlines, tables, ''pearls,'' and boxed material for easy reference.
  • Focuses on essentials to pass the certifying board exam and ensure accurate diagnoses in clinical practice.

About the Authors

Jo-Anne Shepard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Thoracic Imaging and Intervention Division, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging Fellowship, Professor of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

