Thoracic Imaging The Requisites
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Radiographic Technique (Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, CT, Dual Energy CT, Dose Reduction Strategies)
2. Normal Anatomy and Radiographic Signs
3. Thoracic MRI: Technique and Approach to Diagnosis (Anatomic definition, Diffuse disease, Masses benign and malignant, except congenital)
4. PET/CT/, PET/MRI: Technique, Pitfalls and Findings
5. The Mediastinum (Anatomic definition, Diffuse disease, Masses benign and malignant, except congenital)
6. The Airways (Small and Large Airways)
7. The Pleura, Diaphragm, and Chest Wall
8. Congenital Thoracic Malformations
9. Thoracic Lines and Tubes
10. Acute Thoracic Conditions in the Intensive Care Unit
11. Pulmonary Embolism & Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
12. The Post-Operative Chest (Expected and Unexpected Findings)
13. Thoracic Trauma
14. Community Acquired Infections (Findings and complications, including endemic fungal, viral and bacterial infections)
15. Pulmonary Disease in the Immunocompromised Patient
16. Mycobacterial Infections (TBC and atypical infections)
17. Approach to Diffuse Lung Disease: Anatomic basis and HRCT
18. Diffuse Lung Diseases (Interstitial Pneumonias, Smoking related/ Inhalational/Occupational)
19. Pneumoconioses
20. Obstructive Lung Diseases
21. Pulmonary Tumors and Lymphoproliferative Disorders
22. Solitary Pulmonary Nodule & Pulmonary Nodule Management
23. Lung Cancer Screening
24. Staging of Lung Cancer (Imaging and Surgical evaluation)
25. Interventional Techniques
Description
Now in its 3rd Edition, this outstanding volume by Dr. Jo-Anne O. Shepard in the popular Requisites series thoroughly covers the fast-changing field of chest imaging. Ideal for residency, clinical practice, and board certification, it covers the full range of basic and advanced modalities used in thoracic imaging including digital radiography, chest fluoroscopy, CT, PET, and MRI. Compact and authoritative, Thoracic Imaging: The Requisites provides the up-to-date conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for success on exams and in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Summarizes key information with numerous outlines, tables, ''pearls,'' and boxed material for easy reference.
- Focuses on essentials to pass the certifying board exam and ensure accurate diagnoses in clinical practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323596992
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597005
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448864
About the Authors
Jo-Anne Shepard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Thoracic Imaging and Intervention Division, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging Fellowship, Professor of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts