Now in its 3rd Edition, this outstanding volume by Dr. Jo-Anne O. Shepard in the popular Requisites series thoroughly covers the fast-changing field of chest imaging. Ideal for residency, clinical practice, and board certification, it covers the full range of basic and advanced modalities used in thoracic imaging including digital radiography, chest fluoroscopy, CT, PET, and MRI. Compact and authoritative, Thoracic Imaging: The Requisites provides the up-to-date conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for success on exams and in clinical practice.