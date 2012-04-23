Thoracic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738557, 9781455743995

Thoracic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Turner
eBook ISBN: 9781455743995
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738557
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

Topics in this issue include: Thoracic Dissection; Thoracic Trauma; Asthma; COPD; P.E.; Influenza; Pneumonia; Pleural Based Disease; and Mechanical Ventilation.

About the Authors

Joel Turner Author

McGill University

