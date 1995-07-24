Thirty Years of Progress in Mitochondrial Bioenergetics and Molecular Biology

BIOENERGETICS. New insight into the structure and mechanism of redox proton pumps. The respiratory stimulation of hyperthyroid mitochondria. Regulation of electron transport and proton pumping of cytochrome c oxidase by nucleotides and thyroid hormones. Mitochondrial oxygen uptake as the expression of both the one-trans-membrane and the bi-trans-membrane electron transport chains. Role of F0 and F1 subunits in the gating and coupling functions of the F0-F1 ATP synthase. Interference of sulfite and phosphate on the activation of bacterial H+-ATP synthase by &Dgr;&mgr;H+. Interaction of coenzyme Q with the mitochondrial respiratory chain. Some male sex hormones, progesterone and 6-ketocholestanol counteract uncoupling effect of low concentrations of the most active protonophores. Structure and mechanism of the Quinol-oxidation site of the mitochondrial bc1 complex.

TRANSPORT.25 years gated pore mechanism - Where are we now? Conformational changes of the beef heart and yeast mitochondrial ADP/ATP carrier. The mitochondrial uncoupling protein UCP / genetic and structural studies. Comparison of functional and structural aspects of the reconstituted phosphate and aspartate/glutamate carrier from mitochondria. New aspects in mitochondrial transport and metabolism of metabolites and vitamin derivatives. Further insight into the structural properties of the mitochondrial oxoglutarate carrier. The purified and reconstituted ornithine carrier from rat liver mitochondria catalyzes three different transport modes. The mitochondrial porins. The motor of mitochondrial protein import: a mitochondrial analog of the Sec63p-Kar2p system. The permeability transition pore. History and perspectives of a cyclosporin A-sensitive mitochondrial channel. On the nature of the cyclosporin A binding component of the mitochondrial Ca2+ - dependent pore.

BIOGENESIS.Mitochondrial DNA evolution: facts and fantasy. The alternatively spliced form of human mitochondrial transcription factor A displays altered DNA binding properties. Nuclear-mitochondrial coevolution of RNA processing enzymes and cellular function. Mitochondrial genomes of anthozoa (Cnidaria). The mitochondrial genome in sea urchin. Protein factors involved in the replication of sea urchin mitochondrial DNA. Yeast mitochondrial RNase P: an unusual member of the RNase P enzyme family. Nucleo-cytoplasmic interactions in the expression of mitochondrial tRNA genes in yeast. Import of transfer RNAs into plant mitochondria. Different conservation of introns I and II in the mitochondrial coxII genes of several angiosperms. Structure and expression of complex I in plant mitochondria. Conserved clusters of tRNA genes in the mitochondrial genomes of dicotyledonous plants. Rate variation in nucleotide substitutions among sites of the D-loop region of humans. Replication of a heteroplasmic population of normal and partially-deleted human mitochondrial genomes. Morphological observations in mitochondrial diseases. Molecular pathogenesis of mitochondrial diseases. Defects of mitochondrial membrane-bound transport proteins in human mitochondriopathies: a biochemical approach. Structure and expression of mitochondrial DNA in ageing rat: DNA deletions and protein synthesis. Bioenergetics of mitochondria determine cell survival in stressful conditions. Molecular basis of the age-dependent decrease in the cytochrome oxidase activity in rat heart mitochondria. Mitochondrial disease and aging. Index of authors.