Third Generation EGFR Inhibitors: Overcoming EGFR Resistance and Toxicity Problems reviews current issues relating to the design of reversible and irreversible third generation EGFR inhibitors, highlighting the types of mutation responsible for resistance, and providing different chemical starting points for researchers to optimize and develop in designing the next generation of drugs. Beginning with an introduction to EGFR inhibitors and a review of inhibitors currently approved or in clinical trials, the book goes on to discuss current approaches in the development of both covalent irreversible and covalent reversible EGFR Inhibitors. In addition, mechanisms of resistance to third generation inhibitors, and discovery of fourth generation allosteric C797S inhibitors are explored before a discussion of potential future trends.

This comprehensive coverage of the design and development of improved analogues to overcome the problems of resistance and toxicity associated with third generation EGFR inhibitors makes Third Generation EGFR Inhibitors a crucial resource for medicinal chemists, drug developers, and researchers investigating cancer therapeutics.