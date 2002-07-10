Third Generation CDMA Systems for Enhanced Data Services
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Introduction to Cellular Systems
- Direct-Sequence Spread Spectrum Systems
- The Mobile Channel and Diversity Reception in CDMA Systems
- An Overview of IS-95 and cdma2000
- 1X-EV: Evolution of cdma2000
- WCDMA Overview
- IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and WCDMA Performance
- Handover in IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and WCDM
Appendix: CDMA Transceivers Author Biographies Index
Description
The use of mobile communication devices has grown phenomenally throughout the world during the last few years. With strong consumer demand to increase data delivery (large emails, browsing the Internet on wireless devices, transferring video images, etc.), engineers are faced with the challenge of enhancing CDMA to provide larger data capabilities while improving voice signals for clearer reception. In November 2001 the U.S. Federal Communications Commission released a much broader band of frequencies to wireless service providers, which will speed up the development of these systems.
Key Features
Simulation results demonstrate the performance benefits of the proposed systems versus their third-generation predecessors Up-to-date overview of the standardised air interface
Readership
Electrical engineers working in communications, wireless, and microwaves. Also sales engineers and managers in the wireless telecommunications industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519234
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124680418
Reviews
Provides an overview and comparison of the code division multiple access (CDMA) systems presently being deployed for second- and third-generation cellular telephony. The authors, who are researchers for Nokia, explain the basic principles of direct-sequence spread spectrum systems, and describe the IS-95, cdma2000, 1X-EV, and wideband CDMA air interfaces and systems. The voice capacity and data rates of each system are analyzed. An appendix identifies the basic components of a CDMA transceiver.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR
About the Series Editors
Jerry Gibson Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA, USA
About the Authors
Giridhar Mandyam Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Nokia Research Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.
Jersey Lai Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Nokia Research Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.