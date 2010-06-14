Thiol Redox Transitions in Cell Signaling, Part A, Volume 473
1st Edition
Chemistry and Biochemistry of Low Molecular Weight and Protein Thiols
- His-tag switch method for the analysis of S-nitrosylated proteins
- Identification of Protein Thiols in Mitochondrial Oxidative Phosphorylation Complexes
- Mitochondrial thioredoxin reductase: purification, inhibitor studies, and role in cell signaling
- assessing cell surface thiol status
- Induction of Thioredoxin for Mediating Preconditioning-induced Cellular Responses
- A trans sarcoplasmic reticulum membrane redox sensor in the striated muscle: exploring redox sensitivity of the ryanodine receptor calcium release channel
- Rapid approach for the detection, quantification and discovery of novel sulphenic acid or S-nitrosothiol modified proteins using a biotin-switch method
- Direct identification by mass spectrometry of in vivo S-nitrosylated peptides
- Changing paradigms in theology: From antioxidant defence to redox regulation
- Determination of GSNO formation in biological samples by HPLC electrochemical detection
- Alteration of thioredoxin reductase 1 levels in elucidating cancer etiology
- thiol-labeling technology in proteomics
- Analytical methods for the determination of sulfur metabolite concentrations in cell extracts
- Chemical tagging and mass spectrometry-based identification of protein thiols modified by lipid peroxidation-derived a,b-unsaturated aldehydes
- Measuring protein thiol redox changes in mitochondria
- Engineering of redox domains for monitoring electron transfers spectroscopically
- Approaches to detection of cysteine sulfenic acids in proteins using dimedone-based chemical probes
- Evaluation of conditions affecting degree of sulfenic acid labeling in redox-sensitive proteins
- Colorimetric and spectrophotometric assays of sulfiredoxin
- Quantifying disulfides in specific proteins
- A simple method of detecting oxidatively-modified proteins
- Role of Glutathione Conjugates in Cell Signaling
- Regulation of Protein Function by Sulfinic Acid Formation
- Mass spectrometry approaches for the study of the oxidation state of protein cysteine residues
- assays of protein tyrosine phosphatase oxidation
- oxidation state of cellular 2-Cys peroxiredoxins (reduced thiol, disulfide and hyperoxidised) by non-reducing SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting
Thiol Redox Transitions in Cell Signaling, Part A, along with its companion (volume 475), presents methods and protocols dealing with thiol oxidation-reduction reactions and their implications as they relate to cell signaling. This first installment of Cadenas and Packer's two-volume treatment specifically deals with glutathionylation and dethiolation, and peroxide removal by peroxiredoxins/thioredoxins and glutathione peroxidases.
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for 40 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Over 450 volumes have been published to date, and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
- Along with companion volume, provides a full overview of techniques necessary to the study of thiol redox in relation to cell signaling
- Gathers tried and tested techniques from global labs, offering both new and tried-and-true methods
- Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines
Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, endocrinology.
- 416
- English
- © Academic Press 2010
- 14th June 2010
- Academic Press
- 9780123813466
- 9780123813459
Enrique Cadenas Serial Volume Editor
ENRIQUE CADENAS, MD, PhD, received his PhD in biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, School of Medicine. He is professor of pharmacology and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and doctor honoris causa (medicine) at the University of Linköping, Sweden. Cadenas was president of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI) and is fellow of the Society for Free Radical Biology & Medicine. He served the scientific community by participating on NIH study sections (2002-2006; chair 2006-2008). His research interests include energy and redox metabolism in brain aging and the coordinated inflammatory-metabolic responses in brain and neurodegenerative diseases.
Pharmacology & Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy, University of Southern California, USA
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA