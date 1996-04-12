Thinking - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780122834851, 9780080885704

Thinking

3rd Edition

Directed, Undirected, and Creative

Authors: K. Gilhooly
eBook ISBN: 9780080885704
Paperback ISBN: 9780122834851
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th April 1996
Page Count: 296
Description

The Third Edition builds upon the previous edition to provide a comprehensive, coherent, and up-to-date introduction to the area of thought processes in normal human adults. The major topics covered are: thinking directed at solving well-defined problems, and less directed forms of thinking, such as daydreaming, and creative thinking. These topics are predominantly discussed from an information processing approach, which is currently dominant in cognitive psychology. Also included in this text are historical background, progress achieved within the information processing approach to thinking, and promising directions for future research.

Readership

Undergraduate honors students; beginning graduate students; researchers and teachers in cognitive science, cognitive psychology, education, and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Solving Puzzles. Expertise 1: Adversary Problems. Expertise 2: Non-Adversary Problems. Deductive Reasoning 1: Categorical Syllogisms. Deductive Reasoning 2: Propositional Reasoning. Inductive Reasoning: Testing and Generating Hypotheses. Decision Making. Daydreaming. Creative Processes. Thinking: Theoretical Overview, Progress, and Prospects. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

About the Author

K. Gilhooly

Dr. Gilhooly is Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Aberdeen. He has published extensively in the psychology of human thinking, and has held numerous research grants in that area. His current research interests focus on the role of working memory in reasoning, planning and creative thinking; and cognitive processes in medical problem solving.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland

