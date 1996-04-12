Thinking
3rd Edition
Directed, Undirected, and Creative
Description
The Third Edition builds upon the previous edition to provide a comprehensive, coherent, and up-to-date introduction to the area of thought processes in normal human adults. The major topics covered are: thinking directed at solving well-defined problems, and less directed forms of thinking, such as daydreaming, and creative thinking. These topics are predominantly discussed from an information processing approach, which is currently dominant in cognitive psychology. Also included in this text are historical background, progress achieved within the information processing approach to thinking, and promising directions for future research.
Readership
Undergraduate honors students; beginning graduate students; researchers and teachers in cognitive science, cognitive psychology, education, and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Solving Puzzles. Expertise 1: Adversary Problems. Expertise 2: Non-Adversary Problems. Deductive Reasoning 1: Categorical Syllogisms. Deductive Reasoning 2: Propositional Reasoning. Inductive Reasoning: Testing and Generating Hypotheses. Decision Making. Daydreaming. Creative Processes. Thinking: Theoretical Overview, Progress, and Prospects. References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 12th April 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885704
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122834851
About the Author
K. Gilhooly
Dr. Gilhooly is Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Aberdeen. He has published extensively in the psychology of human thinking, and has held numerous research grants in that area. His current research interests focus on the role of working memory in reasoning, planning and creative thinking; and cognitive processes in medical problem solving.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland