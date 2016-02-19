Thin-Layer and Liquid Chromatography and Pesticides of International Importance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843070, 9781483220840

Thin-Layer and Liquid Chromatography and Pesticides of International Importance

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 7

Editors: Joseph Sherma Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483220840
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1973
Page Count: 748
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume VII: Thin-Layer and Liquid Chromatography Pesticides of International Importance covers information on the greatly expanded version of thin-layer chromatography and high-speed liquid chromatography. The book also discusses the formulation and residue analyses of individual compounds grouped according to uses, e.g., insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and rodenticides. Toxicologists and people in agricultural chemicals and plant protection laboratories will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I. Chromatographic Methods

1. Thin-Layer Chromatography: Recent Advances

I. Introduction

II. Techniques and Equipment

III. Chlorinated Insecticides

IV. Chlorinated Herbicides

V. Organophosphate Insecticides

VI. Carbamate Pesticides and Related Compounds

VII. Triazine Herbicides

VIII. Dinitrophenol Pesticides

IX. Uracil Herbicides

X. Dithiocarbamate Fungicides

XI. Organomercurial Fungicides

XII. Pyrethrins

XIII. Methylenedioxyphenyl Compounds

XIV. Chromatography of Pesticides of Different Classes

XV. Formulation Analysis

XVI. TLC Methods for Individual Pesticides

References

2. High Speed Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Principles of Liquid Chromatography

III. Detectors

IV. Chromatographic Columns

V. Applications

VI. Conclusion

References

Part II. Insecticides

3. Abate® Insecticide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

4. Aldicara

I. General

II. Analysis

References

5. Baygon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

6. Bux Insecticide

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

III. Residue Analysis

IV. Reference

7. Carbofuran

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Chlordimeform

I. General

II. Analysis

References

9. Cycolane® Systemic Insecticide (I) and Cytrolane Systemic Insecticide (II)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

10. Dasanit®

I. General

II. Analysis

III. References

11. Dyfonate®

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

III. Residue Analysis

References

12. Formetanate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

13. Gardona® Insecticide

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

14. Menazon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

15. Lannate® Methomyl

I. General

II. Analysis

References

16. Monitor®

I. General

II. Analysis

17. Neo-Pynamin®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Omite®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

19. Orthene®

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

20. Padan®

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

21. Phosalone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

22. Pirimicarb

I. General

II. Analysis

III. Discussion

References

23. Plictran® Miticide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

24. Salithion®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

25. SBP-1382®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

26. Sumithion®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

27. Tetraethyl Pyrophosphate (TEPP)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

28. Vamidothion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part III. Herbicides and Plant Growth Regulators

29. Asulam

I. General

II. Analysis

References

30. Carbetamide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

31. Cycocel® Plant Growth Regulant

I. General

II. Analysis

References

32. Dicamba

I. General

II. Analysis

III. References

33. Fluometuron, Metobromuron, Chlorbromuron, and Chloroxuron

I. General

II. Analysis

References

34. Oxadiazon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

35. Phenmedipham

I. General

II. Analysis

III. References

36. Planavin® Herbicide

I. General

II. Analysis

37. Sutan®

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

III. Residue Analysis

References

Part IV. Fungicides

38. Benomyl

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

39. Chloroneb

I. General

II. Analysis

References

40. Drazoxolon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part V. Rodenticides

41. Warfarin

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

III. Residue Analysis

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
748
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220840

About the Editor

Joseph Sherma

Gunter Zweig

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.