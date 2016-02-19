Thin-Layer and Liquid Chromatography and Pesticides of International Importance
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 7
Editors: Joseph Sherma Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483220840
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1973
Page Count: 748
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume VII: Thin-Layer and Liquid Chromatography Pesticides of International Importance covers information on the greatly expanded version of thin-layer chromatography and high-speed liquid chromatography. The book also discusses the formulation and residue analyses of individual compounds grouped according to uses, e.g., insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and rodenticides. Toxicologists and people in agricultural chemicals and plant protection laboratories will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I. Chromatographic Methods
1. Thin-Layer Chromatography: Recent Advances
I. Introduction
II. Techniques and Equipment
III. Chlorinated Insecticides
IV. Chlorinated Herbicides
V. Organophosphate Insecticides
VI. Carbamate Pesticides and Related Compounds
VII. Triazine Herbicides
VIII. Dinitrophenol Pesticides
IX. Uracil Herbicides
X. Dithiocarbamate Fungicides
XI. Organomercurial Fungicides
XII. Pyrethrins
XIII. Methylenedioxyphenyl Compounds
XIV. Chromatography of Pesticides of Different Classes
XV. Formulation Analysis
XVI. TLC Methods for Individual Pesticides
References
2. High Speed Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Theory and Principles of Liquid Chromatography
III. Detectors
IV. Chromatographic Columns
V. Applications
VI. Conclusion
References
Part II. Insecticides
3. Abate® Insecticide
I. General
II. Analysis
References
4. Aldicara
I. General
II. Analysis
References
5. Baygon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
6. Bux Insecticide
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analysis
IV. Reference
7. Carbofuran
I. General
II. Analysis
References
8. Chlordimeform
I. General
II. Analysis
References
9. Cycolane® Systemic Insecticide (I) and Cytrolane Systemic Insecticide (II)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
10. Dasanit®
I. General
II. Analysis
III. References
11. Dyfonate®
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analysis
References
12. Formetanate
I. General
II. Analysis
References
13. Gardona® Insecticide
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
14. Menazon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
15. Lannate® Methomyl
I. General
II. Analysis
References
16. Monitor®
I. General
II. Analysis
17. Neo-Pynamin®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
18. Omite®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
19. Orthene®
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
20. Padan®
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
21. Phosalone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
22. Pirimicarb
I. General
II. Analysis
III. Discussion
References
23. Plictran® Miticide
I. General
II. Analysis
References
24. Salithion®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
25. SBP-1382®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
26. Sumithion®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
27. Tetraethyl Pyrophosphate (TEPP)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
28. Vamidothion
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part III. Herbicides and Plant Growth Regulators
29. Asulam
I. General
II. Analysis
References
30. Carbetamide
I. General
II. Analysis
References
31. Cycocel® Plant Growth Regulant
I. General
II. Analysis
References
32. Dicamba
I. General
II. Analysis
III. References
33. Fluometuron, Metobromuron, Chlorbromuron, and Chloroxuron
I. General
II. Analysis
References
34. Oxadiazon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
35. Phenmedipham
I. General
II. Analysis
III. References
36. Planavin® Herbicide
I. General
II. Analysis
37. Sutan®
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analysis
References
Part IV. Fungicides
38. Benomyl
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
39. Chloroneb
I. General
II. Analysis
References
40. Drazoxolon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part V. Rodenticides
41. Warfarin
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analysis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
