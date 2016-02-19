Thin Films from Free Atoms and Particles is an eight-chapter text that describes the primary reaction modes of atoms or coordination-deficient particles. This book presents first an introduction to free atoms and particles, followed by a chapter describing the embryonic growth of films, such as dimers, trimers, and other small telomers formed and detected. The next chapters discuss the understanding of discharge processes for forming free atoms and particles. The remaining chapters deal with the technology, techniques, and materials in thin films. Physicists, engineers, materials scientists, and chemists will find this book of great value.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction to Free Atoms and Particles

I. Free Atoms

II. Free Particles

III. The Elements

IV. Molecular Solids

V. Experimental Methods

VI. Uses of Free Atoms and Particles in Chemical and Film-Formation Processes

2. Clustering of Free Atoms and Particles: Polymerization And The Beginning Of Film Growth

I. Historical Considerations

II. Microclusters—The Beginning of Film Growth by the Clustering of Free Atoms

III. Reactive Particles that Polymerize to Films

3. Analysis of Glow Discharges for Understanding the Process of Film Formation

I. Introduction

II. Glow Discharges

III. Diagnostics: Theory and Experiment

IV. Review of Results

V. Concluding Remarks

4. Preparation, Structure, and Properties of Hard Coatings on the Basis of i-C and i-BN

I. Introduction

II. Preparation—Mechanism and Techniques

III. Properties and Structure of i-C Films

IV. Properties and Structure of i-BN and Composite Films

V. Outlook on Applications

5. High-Vacuum Deposition Methods Involving Superthermal Free Particles

I. Introduction

II. Ion-Surface Interactions

III. Experimental—Principle and Description

IV. Ion-Beam Sputtering Deposition

V. Ion-Beam Deposition—Ionized Cluster Beam Deposition

VI. Conclusion

6. Formation of Thin Semiconducting Films by Magnetron Sputtering

I. Introduction

II. The Magnetron Cathode

III. Effects Governing Deposition Rate of Elemental and Compound Semiconductors

IV. Deposition of Compound Semiconductors

V. Compound Semiconductors Deposited by Magnetron Sputtering

VI. Conclusion

7. Silicon Carbide Films

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties

III. Film Formation by Chemical Vapor Deposition

IV. Film Formation by Physicaland Reactive Vapor Deposition

V. Liquid-Phase Growth of Thin Films

VI. Thin Films of Amorphous Sic 318

VII. Applications for Sic Films

VIII. Summary

8 Characterization of Thin Films by X-Ray Diffraction Armin Segmuller and Masanori Murakami

I. Introduction

II. X-Ray Diffraction Instrumentation for Thin-Film Studies

III. Characterization of Thin Films by X-Ray Diffraction

IV. Summary

