Thin Films From Free Atoms and Particles
1st Edition
Editors: Kenneth Klabunde
eBook ISBN: 9780323153485
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th January 1986
Page Count: 376
Description
Thin Films from Free Atoms and Particles is an eight-chapter text that describes the primary reaction modes of atoms or coordination-deficient particles. This book presents first an introduction to free atoms and particles, followed by a chapter describing the embryonic growth of films, such as dimers, trimers, and other small telomers formed and detected. The next chapters discuss the understanding of discharge processes for forming free atoms and particles. The remaining chapters deal with the technology, techniques, and materials in thin films. Physicists, engineers, materials scientists, and chemists will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction to Free Atoms and Particles
I. Free Atoms
II. Free Particles
III. The Elements
IV. Molecular Solids
V. Experimental Methods
VI. Uses of Free Atoms and Particles in Chemical and Film-Formation Processes
References
2. Clustering of Free Atoms and Particles: Polymerization And The Beginning Of Film Growth
I. Historical Considerations
II. Microclusters—The Beginning of Film Growth by the Clustering of Free Atoms
III. Reactive Particles that Polymerize to Films
References
3. Analysis of Glow Discharges for Understanding the Process of Film Formation
I. Introduction
II. Glow Discharges
III. Diagnostics: Theory and Experiment
IV. Review of Results
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Preparation, Structure, and Properties of Hard Coatings on the Basis of i-C and i-BN
I. Introduction
II. Preparation—Mechanism and Techniques
III. Properties and Structure of i-C Films
IV. Properties and Structure of i-BN and Composite Films
V. Outlook on Applications
References
5. High-Vacuum Deposition Methods Involving Superthermal Free Particles
I. Introduction
II. Ion-Surface Interactions
III. Experimental—Principle and Description
IV. Ion-Beam Sputtering Deposition
V. Ion-Beam Deposition—Ionized Cluster Beam Deposition
VI. Conclusion
References
6. Formation of Thin Semiconducting Films by Magnetron Sputtering
I. Introduction
II. The Magnetron Cathode
III. Effects Governing Deposition Rate of Elemental and Compound Semiconductors
IV. Deposition of Compound Semiconductors
V. Compound Semiconductors Deposited by Magnetron Sputtering
VI. Conclusion
References
7. Silicon Carbide Films
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties
III. Film Formation by Chemical Vapor Deposition
IV. Film Formation by Physicaland Reactive Vapor Deposition
V. Liquid-Phase Growth of Thin Films
VI. Thin Films of Amorphous Sic 318
VII. Applications for Sic Films
VIII. Summary
References
8 Characterization of Thin Films by X-Ray Diffraction Armin Segmuller and Masanori Murakami
I. Introduction
II. X-Ray Diffraction Instrumentation for Thin-Film Studies
III. Characterization of Thin Films by X-Ray Diffraction
IV. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 10th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153485
About the Editor
Kenneth Klabunde
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.