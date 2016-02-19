Thin Film Processes
1st Edition
Description
Remarkable advances have been made in recent years in the science and technology of thin film processes for deposition and etching. It is the purpose of this book to bring together tutorial reviews of selected filmdeposition and etching processes from a process viewpoint. Emphasis is placed on the practical use of the processes to provide working guidelines for their implementation, a guide to the literature, and an overview of each process.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate, and graduate students studying chemistry.
Table of Contents
Introduction.<$> J.L. Vossen,<$> Physical Methods of Film Deposition.<$> J.L. Vossen and J.J. Cuomo,<$> Glow Discharge Sputter Deposition. J.A. Thornton and A.S. Penfold,<$> Cylindrical Magnetron Sputtering. D.B. Fraser,<$> The Sputter and S-Gun Magnetrons. R.K. Waits,<$> Planar Magnetron Sputtering. J.M.E. Harper,<$> Ion Beam Deposition. Chemical Methods of Film Deposition.<$> F.A. Lowenheim,<$> Deposition of Inorganic Films from Solution. W. Kern and V.S. Ban,<$> Chemical Vapor Deposition of Inorganic Thin Films. Physical-Chemical Methods of Film Deposition<$> J.R. Hollahan and R.S. Rosler,<$> Plasma Deposition of Inorganic Thin Films. H. Yasuda,<$> Glow Discharge Polymerization. Etching Processes.<$> W. Kern and C.A. Deckert,<$> Chemical Etching. C.M. Melliar-Smith and C.J. Mogab,<$> Plasma-Assisted Etching Techniques for Pattern Delineation. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138987
About the Author
John Vossen
Affiliations and Expertise
RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey