Thin Film Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127282503, 9780323138987

Thin Film Processes

1st Edition

Authors: John Vossen
eBook ISBN: 9780323138987
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1978
Page Count: 564
Description

Remarkable advances have been made in recent years in the science and technology of thin film processes for deposition and etching. It is the purpose of this book to bring together tutorial reviews of selected filmdeposition and etching processes from a process viewpoint. Emphasis is placed on the practical use of the processes to provide working guidelines for their implementation, a guide to the literature, and an overview of each process.

Readership

Advanced undergraduate, and graduate students studying chemistry.

Table of Contents

Introduction.<$> J.L. Vossen,<$> Physical Methods of Film Deposition.<$> J.L. Vossen and J.J. Cuomo,<$> Glow Discharge Sputter Deposition. J.A. Thornton and A.S. Penfold,<$> Cylindrical Magnetron Sputtering. D.B. Fraser,<$> The Sputter and S-Gun Magnetrons. R.K. Waits,<$> Planar Magnetron Sputtering. J.M.E. Harper,<$> Ion Beam Deposition. Chemical Methods of Film Deposition.<$> F.A. Lowenheim,<$> Deposition of Inorganic Films from Solution. W. Kern and V.S. Ban,<$> Chemical Vapor Deposition of Inorganic Thin Films. Physical-Chemical Methods of Film Deposition<$> J.R. Hollahan and R.S. Rosler,<$> Plasma Deposition of Inorganic Thin Films. H. Yasuda,<$> Glow Discharge Polymerization. Etching Processes.<$> W. Kern and C.A. Deckert,<$> Chemical Etching. C.M. Melliar-Smith and C.J. Mogab,<$> Plasma-Assisted Etching Techniques for Pattern Delineation. References. Index.

John Vossen

RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey

