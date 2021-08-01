Thin Film Nanophotonics
1st Edition
Conclusions from the Third International Workshop on Thin Films for Electronics, Electro-Optics, Energy and Sensors (TFE3S)
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Guided Mode Resonance Photonics Lattices
2. Light Trapping Sculptured Thin Films
3. Transition Metal Oxide Thin films for Chromogenics
4. Optoelectronics Modeling of Colored Thin Film Solar Cells
5. Optical Wave and Beam Propagation through Thin-Film Multilayered Structures
6. Engineering Vapor Deposited Thin Films for Nanophotonics Applications
7. High Efficiency Meta Surfaces, Physics and Applications
8. Phase Changing Oxide Semiconductors
9. Novel Synthesis and Design Methods of Optical Thin Film Structures using Vanadium Dioxide Phase Change Material
10. Nonlinear Optical Meta Surfaces
Description
Thin Film Nanophotonics: Conclusions from the Third International Workshop on Thin Films for Electronics, Electro-Optics, Energy and Sensors (TFE3S) provides up-to-date coverage of the properties and photonic applications of nanostructured thin films, including discussions on optical waveguides, photonic lattices for wideband reflectors, polarizers, bandpass filters, meta surfaces, plasmonic resonance sensors, smart windows, optical switches, photovoltaics, and many more. This is an important reference source for materials scientists, engineers and physicists working in the areas of nanomaterials and photonics.
New thin film applications such as thin-film topological insulators and 2D materials are gaining attention and growing exponentially, hence this book is an ideal reference on how engineered thin films for various nano-photonics applications present exponential growth in a wide array of areas.
Key Features
- Focuses on the interaction of photons with nanostructured thin films, nanocrystals, nanowires, semiconductor nanodots and photonic crystals
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the latest advances in thin-film nanophotonics
- Discusses how the properties of thin films make them particularly useful for photonic applications
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220856
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Partha Banerjee
Partha Banerjee is Professor and Chair of the Department of Electro-Optics and Photonics, and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Dayton, USA. His research interests include digital and dynamic holography, photo refractivity, optical and acoustic metamaterials, nonlinear optics and acoustics, computational electromagnetics, and optical trapping.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partha Banerjee, Chair and Professor, Electro-Optics and Photonics, University of Dayton, OH, USA
Guru Subramanyam
Guru Subramanyam is Professor at the Center of Excellence for Thin-film Research and Surface Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Dayton, USA. His research focuses on high temperature-capable smart modules for Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), and thin-films for electronics, electro-optics, energy, and sensors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Center of Excellence for Thin-film Research and Surface Engineering, University of Dayton, OH, USA
Karl Gudmundsson
Karl S. Gudmundsson (PhD) graduated from the Marine Engineering College of Iceland in 1984. He received his BS and MS degrees in computer engineering in 1996 and 1998, and his PhD in engineering, concentrating on electrical engineering, from Wright State University, in 2004. His research interests include theoretical and experimental, optical signal/image processing, classification, and tracking, optical computing algorithms, and architectures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Iceland, Iceland
Akhlesh Lakhtakia
Akhlesh Lakhtakia is an Evan Pugh University Professor and The Charles Godfrey Binder (Endowed) Professor in the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, at Pennsylvania State University, USA. He received his BTech. (1979) and DSc (2006) degrees from Banaras Hindu University, India, and his MS (1981) and PhD (1983) degrees from the University of Utah, USA. His current research interests include electromagnetic and elastodynamic fields in complex materials and architected materials, including sculptured thin-films and mimumes, thin-film solar cells, biologically inspired design, and forensic science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.