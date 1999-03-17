Thin Film Materials for Large Area Electronics, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected papers: Preface. Growth mechanism of microcrystalline silicon obtained from reactive plasmas (A. Matsuda). Properties of polycrystalline silicon films prepared from fluorinated precursors (S. Ray et al.). Microcrystalline silicon growth on a-Si:H: effects of hydrogen (P. Roca i Cabarrocas, S. Hamma). Carrier transport, structure and orientation in polycrystalline silicon on glass (K. Nakahata et al.). Solid-phase crystallization of amorphous SiGe films deposited by LPCVD on SiO2 and glass (J. Olivares et al.). Stability of the dielectric properties of PECVD deposited carbon-doped SiOF films (J. Lubguban et al.). High rate deposition of ta-C:H using an electron cyclotron wave resonance plasma source (N.A. Morrison et al.). Shape of grain size distributions during crystal grain nucleation in a-Si (C. Spinella et al.). Advanced excimer-laser annealing process for quasi single-crystal silicon thin-film devices (M. Matsumura, C-H. Oh). Lateral growth control in excimer laser crystallized polysilicon (L. Mariucci et al.). Sensor properties of Pt doped SnO2 thin films for detecting CO (A.V. Tadeev et al.). Self-assembly of ultrathin composite TiO2/polymer films (N. Kovtyukhova et al.). Laser crystallised poly-Si TFTs for AMLCDs (S.D. Brotherton et al.). Temperature analysis of polysilicon thin-film transistors made by excimer laser crystallization (V. Foglietti et al.). Ion implantation of microcrystalline silicon for low process temperature top gate thin film transistors (V. Chu et al.). Large area X-ray detectors based on amorphous silicon technology (J-P. Moy). Al-based sputter-deposited films for large liquid-crystal-display (H. Takatsuji et al.). Influence of surface morphology of the polycrystalline silicon on field electron emission (A.A. Evtukh).
Description
The symposium brought together more than a hundred attendees from many countries including a significant participation from Japan and other East-Asia countries. Many of the trends observed in the 1st Symposium held in 1996 were confirmed: displays are indeed the main application in LAE (photovoltaics were not included in the topics of this symposium) and active matrix display (AMLCD) is still the leading technology. Future AMLCDs integrating the display drivers onto the same substrate require much faster thin-film transistors (TFTs) than those used for LCD addressing, therefore putting a strong demand on polysilicon performances. As a consequence the quest for an improved low temperature, large area (and low cost) polysilicon process is intensive and the competitors, including direct plasma deposition and excimer laser crystallization of amorphous layers, are reporting significant steps forward. With the tremendous demand for efficient colour flat panel displays, other display technologies are gaining interest. Field emission display (FED) is one of them. FEDs based on amorphous tetrahedral carbon thin-films are stimulating intensive studies on the optoelectronic properties of this complex material.
Large area pixellized sensors for x-ray radiography and document scanning is another field of application in LAE which has recently reached initial production. Using a TFT or diode pixel addressing similar to AMLCD, this kind of device benefits from most of the AMLCD technology. However these devices present an increased complexity and stringent specifications on noise which in turn means materials with improved electronic transport properties. Finally, LAE is a fast developing area in thin-film research and technology. Initially an all-silicon domain, it now involves a large range of thin-film semiconductors and dielectrics, whose properties need to be fully understood and for which flexible and efficient processes have still to be developed.
Readership
For physicists, materials scientists and electronic engineers working on the science, technology and application of thin films for large area electronics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 17th March 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913049
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436074
B. Equer Author
B. Drevillon Author
Ecole Polytechnique, Laboratoire PICM, Palaiseau, France
I. French Author
Philips Research Laboratory, Redhill, UK
T. Kallfass Author
Institut für Netzwerk und Systemtheorie, University of Stuttgart, Germany