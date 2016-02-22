Thin Film Coatings for Biomaterials and Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Part One. Fundamentals of thin film technologiesfor biomedical applications
- 1. Thin film deposition technologies and processing of biomaterials
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Chemical vapor deposition
- 1.3. Physical vapor deposition
- 1.4. Electrophoretic deposition
- 1.5. Sol-gel method
- 1.6. Spraying processes
- 1.7. Conclusion
- 2. Thin film growth on biomaterial surfaces
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Some examples of applications
- 2.3. Materials and technologies
- 2.4. Mechanisms of deposition
- 2.5. Monitoring thin film growth
- 2.6. Challenges and future trends
- 2.7. Further reading
- 3. Tailoring thin films for implant-specific applications
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Materials and technologies
- 3.3. Challenges and examples
- 3.4. Future trends
- 4. Protein and peptide interactions with phospholipid membranes and surfaces
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Protein interactions with phospholipid membranes and surfaces
- 4.3. Peptide interactions with phospholipid membranes and surfaces
- 4.4. Phospholipid-mimicking polymers
- 4.5. Future trends
- Part Two. Properties of thin films for biomedicalapplications
- 5. Characterization of thin films for biomedical applications
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Physical characterization
- 5.3. Chemical characterization
- 5.4. Characterization of initial biological interactions
- 5.5. Concluding remarks
- 6. Mechanical behavior and properties of thin films for biomedical applications
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Stresses in thin films
- 6.3. Adhesion of thin films
- 6.4. Mechanical and adhesion testing methods of thin films
- 6.5. Adhesion and mechanical properties of thin films: examples
- 6.6. Finite element examination of thin films
- 6.7. Concluding remarks
- 7. Thin film coatings and the biological interface
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Materials and technologies
- 7.3. Cell–material interactions
- 7.4. Primitive examples
- 7.5. Challenges and future trends
- Part Three. Functional thin films for biomedicalapplications
- 8. Thin films for tissue engineering applications
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Thin film coating technologies for tissue engineering applications
- 8.3. Novel innovative strategies for tissue engineering purposes
- 8.4. Conclusion
- 9. Thin film coatings for stem cell technologies
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Thin film coatings for culture of normal cells
- 9.3. Thin film coatings for culture of stem cells
- 9.4. Challenges
- 9.5. Understanding stem cell interactions with extracellular matrix molecules
- 9.6. Surface treatments to enhance biocompatibility for stem cell culture
- 9.7. Future trends
- 10. Uniform, adhesive, and low cytotoxic films accelerating bacterial reduction in the dark and under visible light
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Results and discussion: design, magnetron sputtering, evaluation of bacterial reduction, and surface layer characterization
- 10.3. Conclusions and future outlook
- 11. DLC thin films for implantable medical devices
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Materials and technologies
- 11.3. Major challenges to using diamond-like carbon for implantable medical devices: cellular and blood interactions
- 11.4. Examples
- 11.5. Future trends
- Index
Description
Thin Film Coatings for Biomaterials and Biomedical Applications discusses the latest information on coatings, including their historic use by scientists who are looking to improve the properties and biological responses of the material-host interface. Thin films, in particular, are becoming more widely researched and used as an alternative to traditional sprayed coatings because they have a more uniform structure and therefore greater stability.
This book provides readers with a comprehensive guide to thin film coatings and their application in the biomaterials field. Part One of the book details the fundamentals of thin films for biomedical application, while Part Two looks at the special properties of thin films, with a final section reviewing functional thin films and their usage in biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review on the fundamentals, properties, and functions of thin film coatings for biomaterials
- Covers a broad range of applications for implantable biomaterials
- Written by an international team of contributors who carefully tailor the presented information in a way that addresses industry needs
Readership
Researchers in industry and academia with a particular interest in improving the design and development of medical implant materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 22nd February 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424765
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782424536
About the Editors
Hans J Griesser Editor
Professor Hans Griesser, Mawson Institute, University of South Australia, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Mawson Institute, University of South Australia, Australia