Thin Film Coatings for Biomaterials and Biomedical Applications discusses the latest information on coatings, including their historic use by scientists who are looking to improve the properties and biological responses of the material-host interface. Thin films, in particular, are becoming more widely researched and used as an alternative to traditional sprayed coatings because they have a more uniform structure and therefore greater stability.

This book provides readers with a comprehensive guide to thin film coatings and their application in the biomaterials field. Part One of the book details the fundamentals of thin films for biomedical application, while Part Two looks at the special properties of thin films, with a final section reviewing functional thin films and their usage in biomedical applications.