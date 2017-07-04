Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128103876, 9780128103883

Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition

1st Edition

Authors: Derrick Lonsdale Chandler Marrs
eBook ISBN: 9780128103883
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103876
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th July 2017
Page Count: 356
Description

Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition explores thiamine and how its deficiency affects the functions of the brainstem and autonomic nervous system by way of metabolic changes at the level of the mitochondria. Thiamine deficiency derails mitochondrial oxidative metabolism and gives rise to the classic disease of beriberi that, in its early stages, can be considered the prototype for a set of disorders that we now recognize as dysautonomia. This book represents the life’s work of the senior author, Dr. Derrick Lonsdale, and a recent collaboration with his co-author Dr. Chandler Marrs.

Key Features

  • Presents clinical experience and animal research that have answered questions about thiamine chemistry
  • Demonstrates that the consumption of empty calories can result in clinical effects that lead to misdiagnosis
  • Addresses the biochemical changes induced by vitamin deficiency, particularly that of thiamine

Readership

Alternative/functional medicine practitioners, nutritionists, and researchers

Table of Contents

  1. The History of Thiamine and Beriberi
    2. The Autonomic Nervous System and its Functions
    3. Mitochondria, Thiamine and Autonomic Dysfunction
    4. Evaluation and Treatment of Thiamine Metabolism in Clinical Practice
    5. Thiamine Deficient Dysautonomias: Case Insights and Clinical Clues
    6. High Calorie Malnutrition and Its Impact on Health
    7. The Three Circles of Health
    8. Energy Metabolism in a Revised Medical Model

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128103883
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103876

About the Author

Derrick Lonsdale

Dr. Lonsdale was educated in England, graduating from London University with the degree MB BS. After National Service in the RAF as a medical officer he became a family physician under the National Health Service. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 and in 1960 he was accepted as a pediatric resident at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. In 1962 he was appointed to the pediatric staff where his clinical research led to his commitment to uncovering the connections between thiamin metabolism and metabolic brain disease. Before retirement he was a Fellow of the American College of nutrition and a Certified Nutrition Specialist.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatrics, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Chandler Marrs

Dr. Marrs received a BA in philosophy and then spent many years in the tech industry before returning to academia for an MS in Clinical Psychology and an MA and PhD in Experimental Psychology with an emphasis in neuroendocrinology. Recognizing the lack of women’s health and hormone research, Dr. Marrs founded Lucine Health Sciences, a health research and media company that publishes the online journal Hormones Matter and conducts post-market, direct-to-patient medication safety and efficacy studies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, Hormones Matter, Henderson, Nevada, USA

