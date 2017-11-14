Thermosets: Structure, Properties, and Applications, Second Edition builds on and updates the existing review of mechanical and thermal properties, as well as rheology and curing processes of thermosets, and the role of nanostructures in thermoset toughening. All chapters have been updated or re-written, and new chapters have been added to reflect ongoing changes and developments in the field of thermosetting materials and the applications of these materials. Applications of thermosets are the focus of the second part of the book, including the use of thermosets in the building and construction industry, aerospace technology and as insulation materials. Thermoset adhesives and coatings, including epoxy resins, acrylates and polyurethanes are also discussed, followed by a review of thermosets for electrical applications. New chapters include coverage of thermoset nanocomposites, recycling issues, and applications such as consumer goods, transportation, energy and defence. With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, the second edition of Thermosets: Structure, Properties, and Applications is an essential guide for engineers, chemists, physicists and polymer scientists involved in the development, production and application of thermosets, as well as providing a useful review for academic researchers in the field.