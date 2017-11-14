Thermosets
2nd Edition
Structure, Properties, and Applications
Description
Thermosets: Structure, Properties, and Applications, Second Edition builds on and updates the existing review of mechanical and thermal properties, as well as rheology and curing processes of thermosets, and the role of nanostructures in thermoset toughening. All chapters have been updated or re-written, and new chapters have been added to reflect ongoing changes and developments in the field of thermosetting materials and the applications of these materials. Applications of thermosets are the focus of the second part of the book, including the use of thermosets in the building and construction industry, aerospace technology and as insulation materials. Thermoset adhesives and coatings, including epoxy resins, acrylates and polyurethanes are also discussed, followed by a review of thermosets for electrical applications. New chapters include coverage of thermoset nanocomposites, recycling issues, and applications such as consumer goods, transportation, energy and defence. With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, the second edition of Thermosets: Structure, Properties, and Applications is an essential guide for engineers, chemists, physicists and polymer scientists involved in the development, production and application of thermosets, as well as providing a useful review for academic researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Links structure, properties, and applications, making this book relevant to both academia and engineers in industry
- Includes entirely new chapters on the use of thermosets in aerospace, transport, defense, and a range of consumer applications
- Enables practitioners to stay current on the latest developments in recycling of thermosets and their composites
Readership
Plastics engineers, chemical engineers, polymer chemists, designer engineers, manufacturing engineers and technicians, students of polymer engineering and chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Overview of thermosets: Present and future
J.-P. Pascault, R.J.J. Williams
2. Mechanical properties of thermosets
M.J. Mullins, D. Liu, H.-J. Sue
3. Thermal properties of thermoset polymers
M.R. Vengatesan, A.M. Varghese, V. Mittal
4. Rheology and curing process of thermosets
J.C. Domınguez
5. Phase separation and morphology development in thermoplastic-modified thermosets
A. Tercjak
6. Nanostructures and the toughening of thermosets
S.M. George, P. Vijayan, A. Surendran, C.V. Pious, S. Thomas
7. Structure-property relationships of thermoset nanocomposites
D. Puglia, J.M. Kenny
8. The use of thermosets in the building and construction industry
S. Agarwal, R.K. Gupta
9. The use of thermosets in modern aerospace applications
I. Hamerton, J. Kratz
10. Thermoset adhesives
T. Engels
11. Thermoset coatings
F. Aguirre-Vargas
12. Thermoset insulation systems
A. Fangareggi, L. Bertucelli
13. Thermosets for electric applications
K. Netting
14. Thermosets for pipeline corrosion protection
E. Aksu
15. Thermoset Nanocomposites as ablative materials for rocket and military applications
M. Natali, J.M. Kenny, L. Torre
16. Click-based dual-curing thermosets and their applications
X. Ramis, X. Fernandez-Francos, S. De la Flor, F. Ferrando, A. Serra
17. Benzoxazine resins as smart materials and future perspectives
B. Kiskan, Y. Yagci
18. Polyphthalonitrile resins and their high-end applications
D. Augustine, M. Satheesh Chandran, D. Mathew, C.P. Reghunadhan Nair
19. Bio-based epoxies and composites as environmentally friendly alternative
X. Liu, X. Yi, J. Zhu
20. Recycling of thermosets and their composites
R. Morales Ibarra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 14th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010280
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081010211
About the Editor
Qipeng Guo
Professor Qipeng Guo holds a personal chair in polymer science and technology at Deakin University, Australia. He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry and has an international reputation for his polymer research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deakin University, Australia