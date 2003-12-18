• A succinct source of information for designers and manufacturers.



• A decision-making tool for those who need a quick and pragmatic account of thermosets and composites.



• A synoptic account of the techno-economics and properties of all the commonly-used thermosets and composites.

Designers and manufacturers using thermosets and composites, or those intending to do so, often need a succinct source of information on the economics and properties of these materials. This book provides a synoptic approach.

It covers the economic importance of thermosets and composites, a comparison of the properties of the various thermoset categories, monographs on the nine principal families of thermosets, polymer composites and emergent materials and processes.

Will enable readers to make informed decisions leading to well designed and made products.