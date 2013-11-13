This book bridges the technology and business aspects of thermosets, providing a practical guide designed for engineers working in real-world industrial settings. The author explores the criteria for material selection, provides information on material properties for each family of thermosets, and discusses the various processing options for each material type. He explains advantages and disadvantages of using thermosets and composites in comparison to competing materials and assesses cost aspects, enabling the reader to balance out technical and economic constraints when choosing a thermoset and processing technology for a given application.



This second edition contains a new section on composites solutions for practical problems, gathering information on trends contributing to the breakthrough of composites in various sectors. Other new sections on specific crosslinking processes, processing trends, machinery and equipment manufacturers, applications, bio-sourced thermosets and natural fibers, and recycling of thermosets and composites are included. Case studies are provided, illustrating many design and production challenges. Furthermore, new market data and information about health and safety will be added. All data is fully updated throughout, with pricing in USD and EUR, and both ASTM (North American) and European standards.



Thermosets and Thermoset Composites, Second Edition is the only book that gives in-depth coverage of a wide range of subject matters and markets, yet in brevity and concision in a single volume, avoiding the need of consulting a series of other specialized books. By providing the knowledge necessary for selecting a fabrication process, thermoset material and methods for determining the all important cost of thermoset parts this new edition is an invaluable decision-making aid and reference work for practitioners in a field with growing importance.