Thermosets and Composites
2nd Edition
Material Selection, Applications, Manufacturing and Cost Analysis
Description
This book bridges the technology and business aspects of thermosets, providing a practical guide designed for engineers working in real-world industrial settings. The author explores the criteria for material selection, provides information on material properties for each family of thermosets, and discusses the various processing options for each material type. He explains advantages and disadvantages of using thermosets and composites in comparison to competing materials and assesses cost aspects, enabling the reader to balance out technical and economic constraints when choosing a thermoset and processing technology for a given application.
This second edition contains a new section on composites solutions for practical problems, gathering information on trends contributing to the breakthrough of composites in various sectors. Other new sections on specific crosslinking processes, processing trends, machinery and equipment manufacturers, applications, bio-sourced thermosets and natural fibers, and recycling of thermosets and composites are included. Case studies are provided, illustrating many design and production challenges. Furthermore, new market data and information about health and safety will be added. All data is fully updated throughout, with pricing in USD and EUR, and both ASTM (North American) and European standards.
Thermosets and Thermoset Composites, Second Edition is the only book that gives in-depth coverage of a wide range of subject matters and markets, yet in brevity and concision in a single volume, avoiding the need of consulting a series of other specialized books. By providing the knowledge necessary for selecting a fabrication process, thermoset material and methods for determining the all important cost of thermoset parts this new edition is an invaluable decision-making aid and reference work for practitioners in a field with growing importance.
Key Features
- Combining materials data, information on processing techniques, and economic aspects, Biron provides a unique end-to-end approach to the selection and use of materials in the plastics industry and related sectors
- New material on bio-sourced thermosets, natural fibers, and recycling of thermosets
- Concise and easy-to-use source of information and decision-making aid
Readership
Engineers and product designers involved in developing and manufacturing products made from thermosets and composites.
Sectors: Automotive, Aerospace, Transportation, Shipbuilding, industrial and military equipment, appliance, offshore, Building and Civil Engineering, Electrical engineering, Wind Energy, consumer goods, packaging.
Table of Contents
Disclaimer
Acronyms and Abbreviations
1. Outline of the Actual Situation of Plastics Compared to Conventional Materials
Abstract
1.1 Polymers: The Industrial and Economic Reality Compared to Traditional Materials
1.2 What are Thermosets, Composites, and Hybrids?
1.3 Plastics: An Answer to the Designer's Main Problems
1.4 Outline of the Technical and Economic Possibilities of Processing
1.5 Environmental Constraints
1.6 The Final Material/Process/Cost Compromise
1.7 Useful Source Examples for Initiation of In-Depth Studies
References
2. The Plastics Industry: Economic Overview
Abstract
2.1 Overview of the Global Plastics Industry
2.2 Market Shares of the Various Thermoset Families in the Main Industrialized Countries
2.3 Market Shares of Composites
2.4 Market Shares for the Main Application Sectors
2.5 Importance of the Various Processing Modes
2.6 The Mature Markets
2.7 The Emerging Markets: China, India, Brazil, and Russia
2.8 Consumption Growth Trends
2.9 Structure of the Plastic Processing Industry
2.10 Plastic Costs
2.11 Survey of Main Markets
2.12 Applications of the Main Thermoset and Composite Families
2.13 Application Examples of the Main Reinforcements
2.14 Applications of the Main Processing Methods
2.15 The Future: Economic Features and New Applications
References
3. Basic Criteria for the Selection of Thermosets
Abstract
3.1 Evaluation of Plastic Properties
3.2 ISO and ASTM Standards Concerning Polymer Testing
3.3 Material Selection
3.4 Precision of the Molded Parts
3.5 Schematic Comparison of Thermoset and Composite Properties
3.6 Crosslinking, Curing, Hardening
3.7 Upgrading and Customization of Raw Polymers: Formulation
3.8 Analysis and Diagnostic Equipment
3.9 Environmental Trends
4. Detailed Accounts of Thermoset Resins for Molding and Composite Matrices
Abstract
4.1 Polyurethanes (PUR), Polyureas, Polyisocyanurates
4.2 Unsaturated Polyesters (UP)
4.3 Phenolic resins (PF)
4.4 The Amino Resins: Melamine (MF) and Urea-Formaldehyde (UF)
4.5 Epoxides or Epoxy Resins (EP)
4.5.1 General Properties
4.6 Polyimides (PI)
4.7 Silicones or Polysiloxanes (MQ, PMQ, PVMQ, VMQ, or SI) and Fluorosilicones (FMQ, FVMQ, or FSI)
4.8 Polycyanates or Cyanate Esters (Cy)
4.9 Other Thermosets
4.10 Thermosets from Renewable Raw Materials
References
5. Thermoset Processing
Abstract
5.1 Solid Thermoset Processing
5.2 Liquid Thermoset Processing
5.3 Thermoset Machining
5.4 Thermoset Assembly
5.5 Curing
5.6 Another Way: Additive Manufacturing Techniques for Prototyping and eManufacturing
5.7 Processing Trends: Cheaper, Faster, Easier, Greener
5.8 Starting Points for Manufacturer, Converter and Equipment Maker Search
References
6. Composites
Abstract
6.1 Definitions
6.2 Reminder of Some Basic Principles
6.3 Composite Mechanical Performances According to the Reinforcement Type
6.4 Composite Matrices
6.5 Reinforcements
6.6 Intermediate semi-manufactured materials
6.7 Composite Processing
6.8 Examples of Composite Characteristics
6.9 Bio-Composites
6.10 Composites Solutions for Practical Problems
References
7. Future Prospects for Thermosets and Composites
Abstract
7.1 The Laws and Requirements of the Market
7.2 Thermoset and Composite Answers and Assets
7.3 Markets: What Drives What? The Forces Driving Development
7.4 Cost savings
7.5 Material Upgrading and Competition
7.6 The Immediate Future Seen Through Recent Patents
7.7 The Immediate Future Seen Through Recent Awards
7.8 Environmental Concerns
References
Conclusion
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 13th November 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731251
About the Author
Michel Biron
Michel Biron is a plastics consultant based in Les Ulis, France, and is a Graduate Chemist Engineer from the Institut National Supérieur de Chimie Industrielle
de Rouen and Polymer Specialist from the Institut Français du Caoutchouc. He has authored numerous technical papers and books on plastics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plastics Consultant, Les Ulis, France
Reviews
"It provides insight into technical, logistics, suppliers, and financial...information...It will be a very handy reference book for those involved in molding, thermoset processing, and thermoset material selection."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, Thermosets and Composites, Second Edition
This book is of value to someone already involved deeply in thermosetsand composites looking for 'nuggets of gold'.
Eli M. Pearce
H. F. Mark Polymer Research Institute
Polytechnic University
Brooklyn NY USA