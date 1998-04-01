Thermoset Resins for Composites - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855734067, 9781855736993

Thermoset Resins for Composites

2nd Edition

Directory and Databook

Authors: Trevor Starr Mary Starr Technolex
eBook ISBN: 9781855736993
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734067
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 1998
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Part 1 Directory of manufacturers, agents, suppliers and distributors. Part 2 Databook: Thermoset resins; Comprehensive review; Key to tabulated properties; Adhesives; Flowcoats, topcoats and surface coats; Gelcoats and in-mould coatings; Matrix resins for laminating and associated purposes; Thermoset resins for polymer concrete, cultured marble, onyx and associated filled applications; Formulated surfacing pastes, putties and filler pastes; Resin systems; Sundry thermoset resin applications.

Description

The continuing expansion world-wide of the composites industry ensures a warm welcome for the second edition of this popular and successful directory and databook, first published in 1993. This edition has been completely revised and updated to include many new companies and new and improved thermoset resin systems, as well as major and important changes in the whole manufacturer/supplier picture.

As in the first edition, the initial directory section of the book includes a comprehensive contact listing of all relevant companies, together with some basic explanations of thermoset chemistry. The databook section has been completely redesigned to allow more resin description and property tabulation as well as a more reader-friendly, useful layout.

In its new edition, the book will continue to be an essential reference throughout the composites industry as well as to academics and students of materials science.

Readership

The composites industry and academics and students of materials science

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736993
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734067

About the Authors

Trevor Starr Author

Mary Starr Author

