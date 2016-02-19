Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics, Volume 20: Thermophysics of Spacecraft and Planetary Bodies: Radiation Properties of Solids and the Electromagnetic Radiation Environment in Space is a collection of technical papers drawn mainly from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Thermophysics Specialist Conference, held in New Orleans on April 17-20, 1967. This volume is organized into six part encompassing 45 chapters that offer a selection of the most advanced studies in the dynamic field of thermophysics. Part I deals with radiation properties of solid state materials and the measuring techniques in the laboratory, while Part II describes the thermophysical properties of surfaces used for spacecraft. The papers of Part II also include solid state physics studies of the processes involved in the interaction of UV radiation with solids. Part III discusses the results of thermal flight experiments and on the radiation characteristics of planetary bodies, followed by topics on general radiative properties and the measurements of radiative properties of natural surfaces from satellites in Part IV. Part V contains papers on thermal similitude and on the closely related subject of radiant heat transfer analysis of thermal systems. Lastly, Part VI focuses on the heat transfer within the spacecraft under the conditions of space environment, specifically conductive and radiative transfer. This book is of great value to thermophysicists, space engineers and designers, as well as researchers in the fields of astronautics and aeronautics.

Table of Contents



The Thermophysics Committee, 1966 and 1967

Preface

Editorial Committee for Volume 20

I. Radiation Properties of Solids and Their Measurement

Reflectance, Transmittance, and Thermal Emittance of Mica as a Function of Thickness

Spectral Emissivity of Highly Doped Silicon

Inspection Techniques for Characterization of Smooth, Rough, and Oxidized Surfaces

Bidirectional Reflectance of Rough Metal Surfaces

Effect of Surface Roughness on the Spectral and Total Emittance of Platinum

Experimental Determination of Reflectance Function for Type 302 Stainless Steel

A Vacuum Integrating Sphere for in Situ Reflectance Measurements at 77°K from 0.5 to 10µ

The Development and Test of a Low to Moderately High Temperature Emissometer

A Laser Source Integrating Sphere for the Measurement of Directional, Hemispherical Reflectance at High Temperatures

Heat Capacity by the Radiant Energy Absorption Technique

Development and Use of a Bidirectional Spectroreflectometer

II. Environmental Effects on Thermal Control Coatings and Their Laboratory Simulation

An Experimental Study of the Combined Space Environmental Effects on a Zinc-Oxide/Potassium-Silicate Coating

Spectral Dependence of Ultraviolet-Induced Degradation of Coatings for Spacecraft Thermal Control

In Situ Measurements of Spectral Reflectance of Thermal Control Coatings Irradiated in Vacuo

Low Solar Absorptance Surfaces with Controlled Emittance: A Second Generation of Thermal Control Coatings

Development of a Barrier-Layer Anodic Coating for Reflective Aluminum in Space

The Optical Properties Inducible in Zinc Oxide

Space-Simulation Facility for in-Situ Reflectance Measurements

III. Radiation Characteristics of Planetary Bodies and Results of Flight Experiments

Infrared Emission during Simulated Lunar Eclipse

Directional Characteristics of Lunar Thermal Emission

Directional Characteristics of Lunar Surface Temperature from Measurements by Surveyor I

Role of Flight Experiments in the Study of Thermal-Control Coatings for Spacecraft

Albedo and Earth-Radiation Measurements from OSO-Ð

Thermal Control Coating Degradation Data from the Pegasus Experiment Packages

Earth Albedo Studies Using Pegasus Thermal Data

Preflight Testing of the ATS-1 Thermal Coatings Experiment

IV. Identification of Natural Surfaces by Remote Sensing

Agricultural and Forestry Uses of Thermal Infrared Data Obtained by Remote Sensing

Remote Thermal Sensing

Inference of Properties of the Earth from Satellite Measurements of Infrared Emission

Infrared Sensing from Spacecraft: A Geological Interpretation

V. Thermal Similitude and Radiant Heat Transfer Analysis of Thermal Systems

Verification of the Thermal Mathematical Model for Artificial Satellites: A New Test Philosophy

Thermal Modeling in a Simulated Space Environment

Some Aspects of Thermal Model Testing in Space Chambers

Radiant Heat Transfer for Nongray Metallic Surfaces at Low Temperatures

The Thermal Radiation Characteristics of Spacecraft Temperature Control Louvers in the Solar Space Environment

Experimental Studies of the Pegasus Thermal Control Louver System

Shutter System Design for the Nimbus Spacecraft

VI. Heat Transfer in the Space Environment

Heat Pipes and Vapor Chambers for Thermal Control of Spacecraft

Heat Flow to a Confined Fluid in Zero Gravity

Theoretical Pressure Histories for Cryogenic Fuel Tanks

A Thermal Protection System for Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Tankage in Hypersonic Vehicles

Direct Determination of Thermal Diffusivity and Conductivity with a Refined Line-Source Technique

Correlation of Thermal Contact Conductance Experimental Results

Thermal Energy Transport Characteristics along the Laminations of Multilayer Insulations

Cryogenic Storage on the Moon

Glossary: Electromagnetic Radiation Definitions

Topical Index