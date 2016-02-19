Thermophysics of Spacecraft and Planetary Bodies
1st Edition
Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics, Volume 20: Thermophysics of Spacecraft and Planetary Bodies: Radiation Properties of Solids and the Electromagnetic Radiation Environment in Space is a collection of technical papers drawn mainly from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Thermophysics Specialist Conference, held in New Orleans on April 17-20, 1967. This volume is organized into six part encompassing 45 chapters that offer a selection of the most advanced studies in the dynamic field of thermophysics. Part I deals with radiation properties of solid state materials and the measuring techniques in the laboratory, while Part II describes the thermophysical properties of surfaces used for spacecraft. The papers of Part II also include solid state physics studies of the processes involved in the interaction of UV radiation with solids. Part III discusses the results of thermal flight experiments and on the radiation characteristics of planetary bodies, followed by topics on general radiative properties and the measurements of radiative properties of natural surfaces from satellites in Part IV. Part V contains papers on thermal similitude and on the closely related subject of radiant heat transfer analysis of thermal systems. Lastly, Part VI focuses on the heat transfer within the spacecraft under the conditions of space environment, specifically conductive and radiative transfer. This book is of great value to thermophysicists, space engineers and designers, as well as researchers in the fields of astronautics and aeronautics.
Table of Contents
The Thermophysics Committee, 1966 and 1967
Preface
Editorial Committee for Volume 20
I. Radiation Properties of Solids and Their Measurement
Reflectance, Transmittance, and Thermal Emittance of Mica as a Function of Thickness
Spectral Emissivity of Highly Doped Silicon
Inspection Techniques for Characterization of Smooth, Rough, and Oxidized Surfaces
Bidirectional Reflectance of Rough Metal Surfaces
Effect of Surface Roughness on the Spectral and Total Emittance of Platinum
Experimental Determination of Reflectance Function for Type 302 Stainless Steel
A Vacuum Integrating Sphere for in Situ Reflectance Measurements at 77°K from 0.5 to 10µ
The Development and Test of a Low to Moderately High Temperature Emissometer
A Laser Source Integrating Sphere for the Measurement of Directional, Hemispherical Reflectance at High Temperatures
Heat Capacity by the Radiant Energy Absorption Technique
Development and Use of a Bidirectional Spectroreflectometer
II. Environmental Effects on Thermal Control Coatings and Their Laboratory Simulation
An Experimental Study of the Combined Space Environmental Effects on a Zinc-Oxide/Potassium-Silicate Coating
Spectral Dependence of Ultraviolet-Induced Degradation of Coatings for Spacecraft Thermal Control
In Situ Measurements of Spectral Reflectance of Thermal Control Coatings Irradiated in Vacuo
Low Solar Absorptance Surfaces with Controlled Emittance: A Second Generation of Thermal Control Coatings
Development of a Barrier-Layer Anodic Coating for Reflective Aluminum in Space
The Optical Properties Inducible in Zinc Oxide
Space-Simulation Facility for in-Situ Reflectance Measurements
III. Radiation Characteristics of Planetary Bodies and Results of Flight Experiments
Infrared Emission during Simulated Lunar Eclipse
Directional Characteristics of Lunar Thermal Emission
Directional Characteristics of Lunar Surface Temperature from Measurements by Surveyor I
Role of Flight Experiments in the Study of Thermal-Control Coatings for Spacecraft
Albedo and Earth-Radiation Measurements from OSO-Ð
Thermal Control Coating Degradation Data from the Pegasus Experiment Packages
Earth Albedo Studies Using Pegasus Thermal Data
Preflight Testing of the ATS-1 Thermal Coatings Experiment
IV. Identification of Natural Surfaces by Remote Sensing
Agricultural and Forestry Uses of Thermal Infrared Data Obtained by Remote Sensing
Remote Thermal Sensing
Inference of Properties of the Earth from Satellite Measurements of Infrared Emission
Infrared Sensing from Spacecraft: A Geological Interpretation
V. Thermal Similitude and Radiant Heat Transfer Analysis of Thermal Systems
Verification of the Thermal Mathematical Model for Artificial Satellites: A New Test Philosophy
Thermal Modeling in a Simulated Space Environment
Some Aspects of Thermal Model Testing in Space Chambers
Radiant Heat Transfer for Nongray Metallic Surfaces at Low Temperatures
The Thermal Radiation Characteristics of Spacecraft Temperature Control Louvers in the Solar Space Environment
Experimental Studies of the Pegasus Thermal Control Louver System
Shutter System Design for the Nimbus Spacecraft
VI. Heat Transfer in the Space Environment
Heat Pipes and Vapor Chambers for Thermal Control of Spacecraft
Heat Flow to a Confined Fluid in Zero Gravity
Theoretical Pressure Histories for Cryogenic Fuel Tanks
A Thermal Protection System for Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Tankage in Hypersonic Vehicles
Direct Determination of Thermal Diffusivity and Conductivity with a Refined Line-Source Technique
Correlation of Thermal Contact Conductance Experimental Results
Thermal Energy Transport Characteristics along the Laminations of Multilayer Insulations
Cryogenic Storage on the Moon
Glossary: Electromagnetic Radiation Definitions
Topical Index
