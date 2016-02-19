Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft is a collection of technical papers presented at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics's 7th Aerospace Sciences Meeting, held on January 20-22, 1969, in New York and 4th Thermophysics Conference, held on June 16-18, 1969, in San Francisco, California. Contributors explore the applications of thermophysics to thermal design of spacecraft and tackle topics ranging from conduction and radiation to convection, phase change, and thermal design techniques.

Comprised of 26 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on experimental thermophysical properties, focusing on topics such as contact thermal resistance theory and experiment; optics and engineering in thermophysics; and crystal growth during melting and freezing and its application to phase change in thermal control. The physical parameters affecting radiation property degradation under simulated space environmental conditions are also considered. Radiative analysis is treated in the next section, with emphasis on surface effects upon radiative properties; two-component heat pipes; parametric thermal control requirements for future manned spacecraft; and thermal considerations of a landed vehicle on the surface of Mars.

This book should be of interest to practitioners in astronautics and aeronautics.