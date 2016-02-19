Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125351232, 9780323144902

Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft

1st Edition

Editors: Jerry Bevans
eBook ISBN: 9780323144902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 598
Description

Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft is a collection of technical papers presented at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics's 7th Aerospace Sciences Meeting, held on January 20-22, 1969, in New York and 4th Thermophysics Conference, held on June 16-18, 1969, in San Francisco, California. Contributors explore the applications of thermophysics to thermal design of spacecraft and tackle topics ranging from conduction and radiation to convection, phase change, and thermal design techniques.

Comprised of 26 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on experimental thermophysical properties, focusing on topics such as contact thermal resistance theory and experiment; optics and engineering in thermophysics; and crystal growth during melting and freezing and its application to phase change in thermal control. The physical parameters affecting radiation property degradation under simulated space environmental conditions are also considered. Radiative analysis is treated in the next section, with emphasis on surface effects upon radiative properties; two-component heat pipes; parametric thermal control requirements for future manned spacecraft; and thermal considerations of a landed vehicle on the surface of Mars.

This book should be of interest to practitioners in astronautics and aeronautics.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Thermophysics Committee, 1968 and 1969

Editorial Committee for Volume 23

I. Expiremental Thermophysical Properties

1.1 Conduction

Thermal Isolation with Low-Conductance Interstitial Materials under Compressive Loads

Thermal Contact Resistance Measurements at Ambient Pressures of One Atmosphere to 3 X 10-12 mm Hg and Comparison with Theoretical Predictions

Column Method of Measuring Thermal Conductivity of Gases: Results on Carbon Monoxide and Oxygen

1.2 Radiation

Portable Reflectometer

Investigation of a Model for Bidirectional Reflectance of Rough Surfaces

Solar Absorptance and Hemispherical Emittance of Various Metals at Space Conditions

1.3 Combined Radiation, Convection, and/or Conduction A Study of Heat-Transfer Processes in Multilayer Insulations

Opacified Fibrous Insulations

Techniques for Improving the Thermal Performance of Low-Density Fibrous Insulation

1.4 Phase Change

Microscopic Observation of Interfacial Phenomena

1.5 Space Environmental Effects upon Radiation Properties

Radiation-Induced Absorption Bands in Spacecraft Thermal Control Coating Pigments

Electron Energy Dependance for In-Vacuum Degradation and Recovery in Thermal Control Surfaces

Results from the ATS-3 Reflectometer Experiment

II. Analytical Predictions of Thermophysical Properties

II.1 Radiation from a Bounded Medium

Distribution of Solar Energy Reflected from Earth by a Scattering Atmosphere

Radiative Equilibrium of a Gray Medium Bounded by Nonisothermal Walls

Directional Emittance from Emitting, Absorbing, and Scattering Media

II.2 Surface Radiation Properties

Apparent Radiation Properties of a Rough Surface

Effect of Thin Surface Films on the Radiative Properties of Metal Surfaces

III. Thermal Design of Spacecraft Systems

III.1 Thermal Design Techniques

Distributed Parameter Space Radiator Dynamic Analysis

An ATS-E Solar Cell Space Radiator Utilizing Heat Pipes

Two-Component Heat Pipes

Scale Modeling of a Multilayer Insulated Spacecraft for Use in a Preliminary Design Study

Parametric Thermal Control Requirements for Future Manned Spacecraft

III.2 Planetary Landers

Thermal Considerations of a Landed Vehicle on the Surface of Mars

Mars Lander Thermal Control System Parametric Studies

Thermal Design, Analysis, and Testing of a Full-Size Planetary Lander Model

Contributions to Volume 23

About the Editor

Jerry Bevans

