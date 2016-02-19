Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft
Thermophysics: Applications to Thermal Design of Spacecraft is a collection of technical papers presented at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics's 7th Aerospace Sciences Meeting, held on January 20-22, 1969, in New York and 4th Thermophysics Conference, held on June 16-18, 1969, in San Francisco, California. Contributors explore the applications of thermophysics to thermal design of spacecraft and tackle topics ranging from conduction and radiation to convection, phase change, and thermal design techniques.
Comprised of 26 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on experimental thermophysical properties, focusing on topics such as contact thermal resistance theory and experiment; optics and engineering in thermophysics; and crystal growth during melting and freezing and its application to phase change in thermal control. The physical parameters affecting radiation property degradation under simulated space environmental conditions are also considered. Radiative analysis is treated in the next section, with emphasis on surface effects upon radiative properties; two-component heat pipes; parametric thermal control requirements for future manned spacecraft; and thermal considerations of a landed vehicle on the surface of Mars.
This book should be of interest to practitioners in astronautics and aeronautics.
Preface
The Thermophysics Committee, 1968 and 1969
Editorial Committee for Volume 23
I. Expiremental Thermophysical Properties
1.1 Conduction
Thermal Isolation with Low-Conductance Interstitial Materials under Compressive Loads
Thermal Contact Resistance Measurements at Ambient Pressures of One Atmosphere to 3 X 10-12 mm Hg and Comparison with Theoretical Predictions
Column Method of Measuring Thermal Conductivity of Gases: Results on Carbon Monoxide and Oxygen
1.2 Radiation
Portable Reflectometer
Investigation of a Model for Bidirectional Reflectance of Rough Surfaces
Solar Absorptance and Hemispherical Emittance of Various Metals at Space Conditions
1.3 Combined Radiation, Convection, and/or Conduction A Study of Heat-Transfer Processes in Multilayer Insulations
Opacified Fibrous Insulations
Techniques for Improving the Thermal Performance of Low-Density Fibrous Insulation
1.4 Phase Change
Microscopic Observation of Interfacial Phenomena
1.5 Space Environmental Effects upon Radiation Properties
Radiation-Induced Absorption Bands in Spacecraft Thermal Control Coating Pigments
Electron Energy Dependance for In-Vacuum Degradation and Recovery in Thermal Control Surfaces
Results from the ATS-3 Reflectometer Experiment
II. Analytical Predictions of Thermophysical Properties
II.1 Radiation from a Bounded Medium
Distribution of Solar Energy Reflected from Earth by a Scattering Atmosphere
Radiative Equilibrium of a Gray Medium Bounded by Nonisothermal Walls
Directional Emittance from Emitting, Absorbing, and Scattering Media
II.2 Surface Radiation Properties
Apparent Radiation Properties of a Rough Surface
Effect of Thin Surface Films on the Radiative Properties of Metal Surfaces
III. Thermal Design of Spacecraft Systems
III.1 Thermal Design Techniques
Distributed Parameter Space Radiator Dynamic Analysis
An ATS-E Solar Cell Space Radiator Utilizing Heat Pipes
Two-Component Heat Pipes
Scale Modeling of a Multilayer Insulated Spacecraft for Use in a Preliminary Design Study
Parametric Thermal Control Requirements for Future Manned Spacecraft
III.2 Planetary Landers
Thermal Considerations of a Landed Vehicle on the Surface of Mars
Mars Lander Thermal Control System Parametric Studies
Thermal Design, Analysis, and Testing of a Full-Size Planetary Lander Model
Contributions to Volume 23
