Thermophysical Properties of Chemicals and Hydrocarbons

Compiled by an expert in the field, the book provides an engineer with data they can trust. Spanning gases, liquids, and solids, all critical properties (including viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion coefficient) are covered.

From C1 to C100 organics and Ac to Zr inorganics, the data in this handbook is a perfect quick reference for field, lab or classroom usage. By collecting a large – but relevant – amount of information in one source, the handbook enables engineers to spend more time developing new designs and processes, and less time collecting vital properties data. This is not a theoretical treatise, but an aid to the practicing engineer in the field, on day-to-day operations and long range projects.

