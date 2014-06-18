Thermophysical Properties of Chemicals and Hydrocarbons - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323286596, 9780323290609

Thermophysical Properties of Chemicals and Hydrocarbons

2nd Edition

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
eBook ISBN: 9780323290609
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323286596
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th June 2014
Page Count: 1000
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
250.00
212.50
325.00
276.25
349.04
296.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
325.00
276.25
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Compiled by an expert in the field, the book provides an engineer with data they can trust. Spanning gases, liquids, and solids, all critical properties (including viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion coefficient) are covered.

From C1 to C100 organics and Ac to Zr inorganics, the data in this handbook is a perfect quick reference for field, lab or classroom usage. By collecting a large – but relevant – amount of information in one source, the handbook enables engineers to spend more time developing new designs and processes, and less time collecting vital properties data. This is not a theoretical treatise, but an aid to the practicing engineer in the field, on day-to-day operations and long range projects.

Key Features

  • Simplifies research and significantly reduces the amount of time spent collecting properties data
  • Compiled by an expert in the field, the book provides an engineer with data they can trust in design, research, development and manufacturing
  • A single, easy reference for critical temperature dependent properties for a wide range of hydrocarbons, including C1 to ClOO organics and Ac to Zr inorganics

Readership

Chemical and process engineers, chemists, chemical engineering students, and anyone involved in process design, plant operations, R&D, industrial health and safety

Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Acknowledgments
  • Disclaimer
  • How to use this book
  • Preface
  • About the author
  • Chapter 1: Critical Properties and Acentric Factor – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 2: Critical Properties and Acentric Factor – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 3: Density of Liquid – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 4: Density of Liquid – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 5: Density of Solid – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 6: Density of Solid – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 7: Enthalpy of Vaporization – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 8: Enthalpy of Vaporization – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 9: Enthalpy of Vaporization at Boiling Point – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 10: Enthalpy of Vaporization at Boiling Point – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 11: Enthalpy of Fusion – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 12: Enthalpy of Fusion – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 13: Van Der Waals Area and Volume – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 14: Van Der Waals Area and Volume – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 15: Radius of Gyration – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 16: Radius of Gyration – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 17: Dipole Moment – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 18: Dipole Moment – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 19: Surface Tension – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 20: Surface Tension – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 21: Coefficient of Thermal Expansion of Liquid – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 22: Coefficient of Thermal Expansion of Liquid – Inorganic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • Chapter 23: Coefficient of Isothermal Compressibility of Liquid – Organic Compounds
    • Tabulation results
    • Example
  • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780323290609
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323286596

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.