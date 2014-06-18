Thermophysical Properties of Chemicals and Hydrocarbons
2nd Edition
Description
Compiled by an expert in the field, the book provides an engineer with data they can trust. Spanning gases, liquids, and solids, all critical properties (including viscosity, thermal conductivity, and diffusion coefficient) are covered.
From C1 to C100 organics and Ac to Zr inorganics, the data in this handbook is a perfect quick reference for field, lab or classroom usage. By collecting a large – but relevant – amount of information in one source, the handbook enables engineers to spend more time developing new designs and processes, and less time collecting vital properties data. This is not a theoretical treatise, but an aid to the practicing engineer in the field, on day-to-day operations and long range projects.
Key Features
- Simplifies research and significantly reduces the amount of time spent collecting properties data
- Compiled by an expert in the field, the book provides an engineer with data they can trust in design, research, development and manufacturing
- A single, easy reference for critical temperature dependent properties for a wide range of hydrocarbons, including C1 to ClOO organics and Ac to Zr inorganics
Readership
Chemical and process engineers, chemists, chemical engineering students, and anyone involved in process design, plant operations, R&D, industrial health and safety
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Disclaimer
- How to use this book
- Preface
- About the author
- Chapter 1: Critical Properties and Acentric Factor – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 2: Critical Properties and Acentric Factor – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 3: Density of Liquid – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 4: Density of Liquid – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 5: Density of Solid – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 6: Density of Solid – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 7: Enthalpy of Vaporization – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 8: Enthalpy of Vaporization – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 9: Enthalpy of Vaporization at Boiling Point – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 10: Enthalpy of Vaporization at Boiling Point – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 11: Enthalpy of Fusion – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 12: Enthalpy of Fusion – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 13: Van Der Waals Area and Volume – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 14: Van Der Waals Area and Volume – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 15: Radius of Gyration – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 16: Radius of Gyration – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 17: Dipole Moment – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 18: Dipole Moment – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 19: Surface Tension – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 20: Surface Tension – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 21: Coefficient of Thermal Expansion of Liquid – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 22: Coefficient of Thermal Expansion of Liquid – Inorganic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- Chapter 23: Coefficient of Isothermal Compressibility of Liquid – Organic Compounds
- Tabulation results
- Example
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 18th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323286596
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA