Thermomechanics
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Governing Equations of Thermodynamics and of the Mechanics of Fluids
Description
Thermomechanics gives an introduction to the governing equations of thermodynamics and of the mechanics of fluids. The book first gives a summary of the Newtonian mechanics of rigid bodies, which is followed by a discussion of mechanical properties of infinitesimal elements, including continuum, density, surface tension, stresses, and pressure. Temperature and the zero'th law; units; and the system of finite size are then examined. The book also explains the laws of thermodynamics including its applications. Heat processes, motionless fluids, and mixtures of phases are also tackled. The text then explains the conservation of mass in a fluid flow; the equations relating process phenomena; and the momentum equation for fluids in motion. The last part encompasses the adiabatic flow. The text will best serve those interested in thermomechanics and related concepts.
Table of Contents
Editorial Introduction
Preface
Notation
1. Summary of the Newtonian Mechanics of Rigid Bodies
1.1 Distance
1.2 Time
1.3 Velocity
1.4 Acceleration
1.5 Force, Mass, and Momentum
1.6 Weight
1.7 Work and Power
1.8 Work Reaction
1.9 Conservative and Stationary Fields of Force
1.10 Energy
1.11 Additive Nature of Work
References
2. Mechanical Properties of Infinitesimal Elements
2.1 The Continuum
2.2 Density
2.3 Surface Tension
2.4 Stresses
2.5 Pressure
References
3. Temperature and the Zero'th Law
3.1 Thermal Equilibrium
3.2 Zero'th Law of Thermodynamics
3.3 The Thermometer
3.4 Temperature
3.5 Mercury-in-Glass Thermometer
3.6 Continuum Limitations of Temperature
References
4. Units
4.1 Choice of Units
4.2 Time
4.3 Length
4.4 Force and Mass
4.5 Further Derived Mechanical Units
4.6 Temperature
4.7 Current
4.8 Light
References
5. The System of Finite Size
5.1 The System
5.2 The Stress in a Solid
5.3 Tangential Stress in Liquids
5.4 Tangential Stress in Gases
5.5 Variation of Pressure in a Stationary Fluid
5.6 Continuity of Stress
5.7 Temperature
5.8 State and Property Changes
5.9 Classification and Derivation of Properties
5.10 Work
5.11 Evaluation of Work
5.12 Heat
5.13 Algebraic Characteristics of Heat
5.14 Evaluation of Heat
5.15 The Equilibrium State
References
6. The First Law of Thermodynamics
6.1 Cyclic Processes
6.2 First Law of Thermodynamics
6.3 The Measure of J
6.4 Internal Energy
6.5 Work Done by Body Forces
6.6 Application of Electricity
References
7. The Manner of Heat Processes
7.1 The Conduction of Heat
7.2 Temperature Distribution along a Bar
7.3 The Radiation of Heat through a Vacuum
7.4 The Radiation of Heat through an Opaque Medium
7.5 The Rate of a Process
7.6 The Directional Nature of Heat by Conduction
References
8. Application of the First Law of Thermodynamics to Solids
8.1 The Sliding Friction Process
8.2 The Constant Temperature Stressing Process
8.3 The Effect of Hydrostatic Pressure
8.4 Work Done by Gravity
8.5 The Heat Process
8.6 Equations of State
8.7 The Two Property Substance
8.8 The Internal Energy
8.9 Internal Energy of an Elastic Metal
8.10 Internal Energy of Rubber
8.11 Application of the First Law of Thermodynamics to the Stretching of Steel
8.12 Application of the First Law of Thermodynamics to the Stretching of Rubber
8.13 The Rate Equation
References
9. The State of Motionless Fluids
9.1 The Equation of State of Liquids
9.2 The Equation of State of Gases
9.3 The Gas Thermometer
9.4 Partial Pressures
9.5 Pressure Distribution in a Liquid under Gravity
9.6 Forces on Surfaces Immersed in Liquids
9.7 Pressure Distribution in a Gas under Gravity
9.8 The Internal Energy of a Liquid
9.9 The Internal Energy of a Gas
9.10 Components of a Pressure Force
9.11 Pressure Forces on Fluid Volumes
References
10. Mixtures of Phases
10.1 Phase Distinction
10.2 The Liquid-Gas Boundary
10.3 Phase Changes
10.4 Phase Boundaries
10.5 Triple Point
10.6 Critical Point
References
11. The Characteristics of Fluid Motion
11.1 Streamlines
11.2 Pathlines
11.3 Steady and Unsteady Flow
11.4 Fixed and Moving Axes
11.5 Two-Dimensional Flow
11.6 Shear Stress in a Moving Fluid
11.7 Comparison of Normal and Tangential Stresses
11.8 Acceleration Effects
11.9 Pressure in a Moving Fluid
11.10 Rotation in a Moving Fluid
11.11 The Vortex
11.12 Turbulence
11.13 Boundary Layer and Wake Flow
11.14 Compressible and Incompressible Flow
References
12. Conservation of Mass in a Fluid Flow
12.1 Flow through a Streamtube
12.2 Flow through a Control Volume
12.3 Zero Time Derivative
12.4 Mean Velocity
12.5 Application of the Continuity Equation
12.6 Diffusion
12.7 Conservation of Numbers of Particles
12.8 Conservation of Mass
12.9 Coefficients of Diffusion
12.10 The Semipermeable Membrane
12.11 Self-Diffusion
References
13. The Equations Relating Process Phenomena
13.1 Summary of the Basic Equations
13.2 Interaction between Phenomena
References
14. The Momentum Equation for Fluids in Motion
14.1 Flow of an Element of Fluid
14.2 Relative Values of the Terms in the Bernoulli Equation
14.3 Variation of Properties Normal to Streamlines
14.4 Viscous Flow between Plates
14.5 Flow through a Control Volume
14.6 Physical Significance of the Wake
14.7 Unsteadiness in the Flow Past an Aero-Foil
14.8 Angular Momentum for a Control Volume
14.9 Pumping by a Ducted Fan
14.10 Momentum Equation for the Flow with Diffusion
References
15. Application of the First Law of Thermodynamics to Fluids in Motion
15.1 Characteristics of the Infinitesimal Element
15.2 Work Done by Pressures on a Moving Element of Fluid
15.3 Work Done on a Moving Fluid Element by Gravity Forces
15.4 Work Done by Shear Stresses
15.5 Heat Applied to the Element
15.6 The Energy Change of an Element
15.7 The Energy Equation for Steady Flow along a Streamline
15.8 Enthalpy
15.9 The Energy Equation for the Flow through a Control Volume
15.10 The Rate Equation for a Control Volume
15.11 The Energy Relation for Flow with Diffusion
References
16. The Adiabatic Flow
16.1 The Non-Viscous Flow along a Streamline
16.2 Stagnation Properties
16.3 The Compressible Flow Bernoulli Equation
16.4 Flow with Stationary Boundaries
16.5 Volume Change of a Gas
16.6 The Energy Equation for Fluid Machines
16.7 The Use of Mean Quantities
16.8 Inadequacy of the Governing Equations
References
Index
322
- 322
English
- English
© Pergamon 1970
- © Pergamon 1970
1st January 1970
- 1st January 1970
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483184166
- 9781483184166