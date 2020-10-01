Thermoelectric Materials and Devices
1st Edition
Description
Thermoelectric Materials and Devices summarizes the latest research achievements over the past 20 years of thermoelectric material and devices, most notably including new theory and strategies of thermoelectric materials design and the new technology of device integration. The book's author has provided a bridge between the knowledge of basic physical/chemical principles and the fabrication technology of thermoelectric materials and devices, providing readers with research and development strategies for high performance thermoelectric materials and devices. It will be a vital resource for graduate students, researchers and technologists working in the field of energy conversion and the development of thermoelectric devices.
Key Features
- Discusses the new theory and methods of thermoelectric materials design
- Combines scientific principles, along with synthesis and fabrication technologies in thermoelectric materials
- Presents the design optimization and interface technology for thermoelectric devices
- Introduces thermoelectric polymers and organic-inorganic thermoelectric composites
Readership
Researchers and engineers working on thermoelectric materials and technology, undergraduate and graduate students studying materials and/or thermal management subjects such as materials science, electronics, physics, semiconductors, thermal management as well as college professors in these fields
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Basic theory of thermoelectricity
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Thermoelectric effects
1.3 Thermoelectric conversion efficiency and figure of merit
Chapter 2 Optimization strategy of thermoelectric materials
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basic theory of thermoelectric transport
2.3 Optimization strategy of thermoelectric materials design
2.4 Transport theory in nanoscale and naon-structured thermoelectric materials
2.5 Summary
Chapter 3 Measurement of thermoelectric transport properties
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Measurement for bulk materials
3.3 Measurement for low-dimensional materials
Chapter 4 Typical thermoelectric materials
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Bi2Te3 based alloys
4.3 PbX（X=S,Se,Te）compounds
4.4 Silicides
4.5 Cage structured compounds
4.6 Superionic conductor thermoelectrics
4.7 Oxides
4.8 Other new thermoelectric compounds
Chapter 5 Low-dimensional and nanostructured thermoelectric materials
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Supperlattices
5.3 Thin films with nano-grains
5.4 Nanowires
5.5 Fabrication of thermoelectric nano-particles
5.6 Nanostructured bulk materials and nano-composites
5.7 Summary
Chapter 6 Thermoelectric polymer and organic-inorganic composites
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoelectric properties of polymer and organic-inorganic composites
6.3 Fabrication of polymer and organic-inorganic composites
6.4 Summary
Chapter 7 Integration and application of thermoelectric devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Structure and integration methods of device
7.3 Design and performance evaluation of devices
7.4 Bonding and interface
7.5 Micro-devices
7.6 Application and Service behaviour of devices
7.7 Challenge and futures
About the Authors
Ruiheng Liu
.Dr. Ruiheng Liu, received his Ph.D. degree in Materials Physics & Chemistry from Shanghai Insitute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences(SICCAS) in 2012, and worked in SICCAS untill 2020. At present, he is a professor of Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. His research activities primarily focus on the novel transport mechanism of thermoelectric semiconductors, thermodymics of materials and interfaces, design and fabrication of high performance TE devices.
Lidong Chen
Professor Lidong Chen received his Ph.D. from Tohoku University in Japan (1990). Since 1990, he has worked with Riken Corporation (Chief Engineer), the National Aerospace Laboratory, Tohoku University (Associate Professor) and University of Michigan (Visiting Scholar). He joined the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SICCAS) as a professor in 2001. At present, he is the director of the State Key Lab of High Performance Ceramics and Superfine Microstructures and the Co-Editor-in-Chief of npj Computational Materials. Professor Chen’s research focuses on advanced thermoelectric (TE) materials and devices.. Prof. Chen’s research areas include wide-spectrum phonon scattering in cage-structured compounds, liquid-like phonon transport behaviour in ionic conductors, and high-throughput explorations of novel thermoelectric materials, all of which greatly promote TE performance in recent years. In addition, he has developed high efficiency thermoelectric devices using advanced TE materials, which has been a significant contribution to the field of thermoelectrics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, State Key Lab of High Performance Ceramics and Supervine Microstructures, Shanghai Institute of Ceramics
Xui Shi
Xun Shi is a Professor in Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SICCAS), China. He received his B.S. (2000) in Tsinghua University and Ph.D. (2005) in the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. His current research focuses on advanced thermoelectric materials and flexible semiconductors.
