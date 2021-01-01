Thermoelectric Energy Conversion
1st Edition
Theories and Mechanisms, Materials, Devices, and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Theory and mechanism
1-1. Physics of electrical and thermopower
1-2. Phonon conduction
1-3. Electronic correlation
1-4. Magneto-Seebeck
1-5. Topological insulator
1-6. Thermionics
2. Materials
2.1. BiTe
2.2. Skutterudite
2.3. Half Heusler & Heusler
2.4. Zintl
2.5. Chalcogenides
2.6. Silicides
2.7. Oxides
2.8. Low dimensional materials
2.9. Organic
2.10. Nano carbon
2.11. Design
3. Devices and Modules
3.1. BiTe
3.2. Skutterudite
3.3. Half Heusler & Heusler
3.4. Silicides
3.5. Oxides
3.6. Organic
4. Application
4.1. Cooling 1
4.2. Cooling 2
4.3. Cooling 3
4.4. Generation 1
4.5. Generation 2
4.6. Generation 3
4.7. Space
4.8. Energy harvest 1
4.9. Energy harvest 2
4.10. Energy harvest 3
4.11. Sensor 1
4.12. Sensor 2
4.13. Sensor 3
4.14. Others 1
4.15. Others 2
4.16. Others
Description
Thermoelectric Energy Conversion: Theories and Mechanisms, Materials, Devices, and Applications provides readers with the foundational knowledge on key aspects of thermoelectric conversion and reviews future prospects.
In Part 1, “Theory and Mechanism”, the basic theories and mechanisms of thermoelectric physics are described. The “Materials” part is one of the key sections of this book because most research dedicated to thermoelectrics is focused on the materials. This section discusses the chemical and physical aspects of classical to brand-new materials. The “Devices and Modules” part focuses on current research including the physics, crystallography, chemistry aspects of processing to produce thermoelectric devices. The module research is closer to application but it includes chemistry and physic to make hetero junctions between the thermoelectric devices and electrode materials. Finally, the book discusses the thermoelectric conversion applications including cooling, generation, energy harvesting, space, sensor and other emerging areas of applications.
Thermoelectric Energy Conversion is appropriate for materials scientists and electrical engineers working in academia and R&D.
Key Features
- Reviews key applications of thermoelectric energy conversion including cooling, power generation, energy harvesting, an applications for space and sensing
- Discusses wide range of materials including skutterudites, heusler materials, chalcogenides, oxides, low dimensional materials, and organic materials
- Provides fundamentals of thermoelectric energy conversion, including the physics, phonon conduction, electronic correlation, magneto-seebeck theories, topological insulators and thermionics
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Researchers in both academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185353
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Ryoji Funahashi
Dr. Funahashi earned his MS in Chemistry (1992) from the Graduate School of Science, Nagoya University and a PhD in Applied Physics (1998) from Nagoya University. Before his work at AIST, he was a Research Scientist of Osaka National Research Institute. He has been a lecturer at Nagoya University, Osaka Electro-communication University, Akita Prefectural University and Osaka University. He has studied thermoelectric materials from 1998, primarily focusing on oxide materials. He developed not only materials but also modules and power generation units. He is the founder of a start-up of thermoelectric technology in 2010. He is a contributor to the thermoelectric academic community as a board member of both International Thermoelectric Society and Thermoelectric Society of Japan since 2004. He has a diverse array of experience in a wide range of fields including science, technology and application.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University, Osaka Electro-communication University, Akita Prefectural University and Osaka University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.