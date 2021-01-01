Thermoelectric Energy Conversion: Theories and Mechanisms, Materials, Devices, and Applications provides readers with the foundational knowledge on key aspects of thermoelectric conversion and reviews future prospects.

In Part 1, “Theory and Mechanism”, the basic theories and mechanisms of thermoelectric physics are described. The “Materials” part is one of the key sections of this book because most research dedicated to thermoelectrics is focused on the materials. This section discusses the chemical and physical aspects of classical to brand-new materials. The “Devices and Modules” part focuses on current research including the physics, crystallography, chemistry aspects of processing to produce thermoelectric devices. The module research is closer to application but it includes chemistry and physic to make hetero junctions between the thermoelectric devices and electrode materials. Finally, the book discusses the thermoelectric conversion applications including cooling, generation, energy harvesting, space, sensor and other emerging areas of applications.

Thermoelectric Energy Conversion is appropriate for materials scientists and electrical engineers working in academia and R&D.