COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Thermoelectric Energy Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128185353

Thermoelectric Energy Conversion

1st Edition

Theories and Mechanisms, Materials, Devices, and Applications

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Ryoji Funahashi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128185353
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 525
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
185.00
235.00
329.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Theory and mechanism
1-1. Physics of electrical and thermopower
1-2. Phonon conduction
1-3. Electronic correlation
1-4. Magneto-Seebeck
1-5. Topological insulator
1-6. Thermionics

2. Materials
2.1. BiTe
2.2. Skutterudite
2.3. Half Heusler & Heusler
2.4. Zintl
2.5. Chalcogenides
2.6. Silicides
2.7. Oxides
2.8. Low dimensional materials
2.9. Organic
2.10. Nano carbon
2.11. Design

3. Devices and Modules
3.1. BiTe
3.2. Skutterudite
3.3. Half Heusler & Heusler
3.4. Silicides
3.5. Oxides
3.6. Organic

4. Application
4.1. Cooling 1
4.2. Cooling 2
4.3. Cooling 3
4.4. Generation 1
4.5. Generation 2
4.6. Generation 3
4.7. Space
4.8. Energy harvest 1
4.9. Energy harvest 2
4.10. Energy harvest 3
4.11. Sensor 1
4.12. Sensor 2
4.13. Sensor 3
4.14. Others 1
4.15. Others 2
4.16. Others

Description

Thermoelectric Energy Conversion: Theories and Mechanisms, Materials, Devices, and Applications provides readers with the foundational knowledge on key aspects of thermoelectric conversion and reviews future prospects.

In Part 1, “Theory and Mechanism”, the basic theories and mechanisms of thermoelectric physics are described. The “Materials” part is one of the key sections of this book because most research dedicated to thermoelectrics is focused on the materials. This section discusses the chemical and physical aspects of classical to brand-new materials. The “Devices and Modules” part focuses on current research including the physics, crystallography, chemistry aspects of processing to produce thermoelectric devices. The module research is closer to application but it includes chemistry and physic to make hetero junctions between the thermoelectric devices and electrode materials. Finally, the book discusses the thermoelectric conversion applications including cooling, generation, energy harvesting, space, sensor and other emerging areas of applications.

Thermoelectric Energy Conversion is appropriate for materials scientists and electrical engineers working in academia and R&D.

Key Features

  • Reviews key applications of thermoelectric energy conversion including cooling, power generation, energy harvesting, an applications for space and sensing
  • Discusses wide range of materials including skutterudites, heusler materials, chalcogenides, oxides, low dimensional materials, and organic materials
  • Provides fundamentals of thermoelectric energy conversion, including the physics, phonon conduction, electronic correlation, magneto-seebeck theories, topological insulators and thermionics

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Researchers in both academia and R&D

Details

No. of pages:
525
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128185353

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Ryoji Funahashi

Dr. Funahashi earned his MS in Chemistry (1992) from the Graduate School of Science, Nagoya University and a PhD in Applied Physics (1998) from Nagoya University. Before his work at AIST, he was a Research Scientist of Osaka National Research Institute. He has been a lecturer at Nagoya University, Osaka Electro-communication University, Akita Prefectural University and Osaka University. He has studied thermoelectric materials from 1998, primarily focusing on oxide materials. He developed not only materials but also modules and power generation units. He is the founder of a start-up of thermoelectric technology in 2010. He is a contributor to the thermoelectric academic community as a board member of both International Thermoelectric Society and Thermoelectric Society of Japan since 2004. He has a diverse array of experience in a wide range of fields including science, technology and application.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nagoya University, Osaka Electro-communication University, Akita Prefectural University and Osaka University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.