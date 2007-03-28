Thermodynamics
3rd Edition
Principles Characterizing Physical and Chemical Processes
Description
Thermodynamics is a self-contained analysis of physical and chemical processes, based on classical thermodynamic principles. Emphasis is placed on the fundamental principles, with a conbination of theory and practice, and demonstrating their application to a variety of disciplines. Included in this work are new approaches to irreversible processes, electromagnetic effects, adsorption phenomena, self-assembly, the origin of phase diagrams, critical phenomena, and Carathéodory's treatment of the second law. This book will appeal to graduate students and professional chemists and physicists who wish to acquire a more sophisticated overview of thermodynamics and related subject matter.
Key Features
· Easy-to-understand style appeals to both chemists and physicists · Discusses treatment of electromagnetic phenomena and adsorption of surface gases surfaces · Extensively revised to cater for advanced courses in thermodynamics
Readership
Researchers in chemistry and physics, teachers and graduate students interested in thermodynamics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Fundamentals
Chapter 2. Equilibrium in ideal systems
Chapter 3. Characterization of nonideal solutions
Chapter 4. Thermodynamic properties of electrolytes
Chapter 5. Thermodynamic properties of materials in externally applied fields
Chapter 6. Irreversible thermodynamics
Chapter 7. Critical phenomena
Chapter 8. A final speculation about ultimate temperatures – a fourth law of thermodynamics
Chapter 9. Reprise to the second law. Mathematical proof of Carathéodory's theorem and resulting interpretations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 28th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525341
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738776
About the Author
Jurgen Honig
Prof. Honig received a BS degree from Amherst College in 1945 and a PhD degree from the University of Minnesota in 1952. After a postdoctoral appointment year at the James Forrestal Center of Princeton University in 1953, he joined the Department of Chemistry at Purdue University in 1953, and was promoted to Associate Professor in 1958. From 1959-1967, Prof. Honig was Associate Group leader and Group leader at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA. He returned as Professor of Chemistry to Purdue University in 1967 and retired from that position in 2000. During the latter years, he was Editor of the Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1982-2000), the Chairman of the Materials Sciences Council (1968-1982), and published over 420 refereed publications and five books.
Prof. Honig has earned an honorary degree from the University of Science and Technology (2009, Krakow, Poland; fellow of the New York Academy of Sciences; Wetherill medal (1995); Editor, Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1982- 2000); Honorary Member, Materials Research Society of India; two issues of the Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1990 and 2000) and an issue of Solid State Sciences (2000) dedicated to him; and a session at a Materials Research Society meeting (2000) held in honor of his retirement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Jurgen Honig
Prof. Honig received a BS degree from Amherst College in 1945 and a PhD degree from the University of Minnesota in 1952. After a postdoctoral appointment year at the James Forrestal Center of Princeton University in 1953, he joined the Department of Chemistry at Purdue University in 1953, and was promoted to Associate Professor in 1958. From 1959-1967, Prof. Honig was Associate Group leader and Group leader at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA. He returned as Professor of Chemistry to Purdue University in 1967 and retired from that position in 2000. During the latter years, he was Editor of the Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1982-2000), the Chairman of the Materials Sciences Council (1968-1982), and published over 420 refereed publications and five books.
Prof. Honig has earned an honorary degree from the University of Science and Technology (2009, Krakow, Poland; fellow of the New York Academy of Sciences; Wetherill medal (1995); Editor, Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1982- 2000); Honorary Member, Materials Research Society of India; two issues of the Journal of Solid State Chemistry (1990 and 2000) and an issue of Solid State Sciences (2000) dedicated to him; and a session at a Materials Research Society meeting (2000) held in honor of his retirement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA