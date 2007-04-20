Thermodynamics, Solubility and Environmental Issues
1st Edition
Description
Environmental problems are becoming an important aspect of our lives as industries grow apace with populations throughout the world. Thermodynamics, Solubility and Environmental Issues highlights some of the problems and shows how chemistry can help to reduce these them. The unifying theme is Solubility – the most basic and important of thermodynamic properties. This informative book looks at the importance and applications of solubility and thermodynamics, in understanding and in reducing chemical pollution in the environment.
Written by experts in their respective fields and representing the latest findings in this very important and broad area. A collection of twenty-five chapters cover a wide range of topics including; mining, polymer manufacture and applications, radioactive wastes, industries in general, agro-chemicals, soil pollution and biology, together with the basic theory and recent developments in the modelling of environmental pollutants.
Key Features
- Latest research into solving some of the most important environmental problems
- Covering new technologies, new chemicals and new processes eg, biodegradable polymers, ionic liquids and green chemistry
- Contains the basic theories and underlying importance of solubility
Readership
For consultants, industrial/local authority scientists, researchers and graduate and post-graduate students
Table of Contents
Basic Theory and Modelling
Chapter 1: An introduction to modelling of pollutants in the environment (T.M. Letcher).
Chapter 2: Modelling the solubility in water of environmentally important organic compounds (E. Estrada et al.).
Chapter 3: Modeling of contaminant leaching (M. Diaz, D. Apul).
Industry and Mining
Chapter 4: Supercritical fluids and reductions in environmental pollution (K. Yamanaka, H. Ohtaki).
Chapter 5: Phase equilibrium studies on ionic liquid systems for industrial separation processes of complex organic mixtures (P. Reddy, T.M. Letcher).
Chapter 6: Environmental and solubility issues related to novel corrosion control (W.J. van Ooij, P. Puomi).
Chapter 7: The behaviour of iron and aluminum in acid mine drainage: speciation, mineralogy, and environmental significance (J.S. España).
Radioactive Wastes
Chapter 8: An evaluation of solubility limits on maximum uranium concentrations in groundwater (T. Iwatsuki, R.C. Arthur).
Chapter 9 : Leaching from cementitious materials used in radioactive waste disposal sites (K. Yokozeki).
Air, Water, Soil and Remediation
Chapter 10: Solubility of carbon dioxide in natural systems (J. Salminen et al.).
Chapter 11: Estimation of the volatilization of organic chemicals from soil (E. Voutsas).
Chapter 12: Solubility and the phytoextraction of arsenic from soils by two different fern species (V. Campos).
Chapter 13: Environmental issues of gasoline additives – aqueous solubility and spills (J. Bergendahl).
Chapter 14: Ecotoxicity of ionic liquids in an aquatic environment (D. Pieraccini et al.).
Chapter 15: Rhamnolipid biosurfactants: solubility and environmental issues (C.N. Mulligan).
Chapter 16: Sorption, lipophilicity and partitioning phenomena of ionic liquids in environmental systems (P. Stepnowski).
Chapter 17: The solubility of hydroxyaluminosilicates and the biological availability of aluminium (C. Exley).
Chapter 18: Apatite group minerals: solubility and environmental remediation (M.C.F. Magalhães, P.A. Williams).
Polymer Related Issues
Chapter 19: Solubility of gases and vapors in polylactide polymers (R.A. Auras).
Chapter 20: Biodegradable material obtained from renewable resource:plasticized sodium caseinate films (J-L. Audic et al.).
Chapter 21: Supercritical carbon dioxide as a green solvent for polymer synthesis (C.D. Wood et al.).
Chapter 22: Solubility of plasticizers, polymers and environmental pollution (E. Białecka Florjańczyk, Z. Florjańczyk).
Pesticides and Pollution Exposure in Humans
Chapter 23: Solubility issues in environmental pollution (A. Arce, A. Soto).
Chapter 24: Hazard identification and human exposure to pesticides (A. Garrido Frenich et al.).
Chapter 25: Solubility and body fluids (E. Königsberger, LC Königsberger).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 20th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481036
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527073
About the Editor
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa