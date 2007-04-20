Thermodynamics, Solubility and Environmental Issues

Basic Theory and Modelling Chapter 1: An introduction to modelling of pollutants in the environment (T.M. Letcher).

Chapter 2: Modelling the solubility in water of environmentally important organic compounds (E. Estrada et al.).

Chapter 3: Modeling of contaminant leaching (M. Diaz, D. Apul).

Industry and Mining Chapter 4: Supercritical fluids and reductions in environmental pollution (K. Yamanaka, H. Ohtaki).

Chapter 5: Phase equilibrium studies on ionic liquid systems for industrial separation processes of complex organic mixtures (P. Reddy, T.M. Letcher).

Chapter 6: Environmental and solubility issues related to novel corrosion control (W.J. van Ooij, P. Puomi).

Chapter 7: The behaviour of iron and aluminum in acid mine drainage: speciation, mineralogy, and environmental significance (J.S. España).

Radioactive Wastes Chapter 8: An evaluation of solubility limits on maximum uranium concentrations in groundwater (T. Iwatsuki, R.C. Arthur).

Chapter 9 : Leaching from cementitious materials used in radioactive waste disposal sites (K. Yokozeki).

Air, Water, Soil and Remediation Chapter 10: Solubility of carbon dioxide in natural systems (J. Salminen et al.).

Chapter 11: Estimation of the volatilization of organic chemicals from soil (E. Voutsas).

Chapter 12: Solubility and the phytoextraction of arsenic from soils by two different fern species (V. Campos).

Chapter 13: Environmental issues of gasoline additives – aqueous solubility and spills (J. Bergendahl).

Chapter 14: Ecotoxicity of ionic liquids in an aquatic environment (D. Pieraccini et al.).

Chapter 15: Rhamnolipid biosurfactants: solubility and environmental issues (C.N. Mulligan).

Chapter 16: Sorption, lipophilicity and partitioning phenomena of ionic liquids in environmental systems (P. Stepnowski).

Chapter 17: The solubility of hydroxyaluminosilicates and the biological availability of aluminium (C. Exley).

Chapter 18: Apatite group minerals: solubility and environmental remediation (M.C.F. Magalhães, P.A. Williams).

Polymer Related Issues Chapter 19: Solubility of gases and vapors in polylactide polymers (R.A. Auras).

Chapter 20: Biodegradable material obtained from renewable resource:plasticized sodium caseinate films (J-L. Audic et al.).

Chapter 21: Supercritical carbon dioxide as a green solvent for polymer synthesis (C.D. Wood et al.).

Chapter 22: Solubility of plasticizers, polymers and environmental pollution (E. Białecka Florjańczyk, Z. Florjańczyk).

Pesticides and Pollution Exposure in Humans Chapter 23: Solubility issues in environmental pollution (A. Arce, A. Soto).

Chapter 24: Hazard identification and human exposure to pesticides (A. Garrido Frenich et al.).

Chapter 25: Solubility and body fluids (E. Königsberger, LC Königsberger).