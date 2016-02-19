Thermodynamics of Clouds
1st Edition
Thermodynamics of Clouds is Volume 6 of the International Geophysics Series. This volume is an attempt to be a single reference of meteorological works of thermodynamical problems in relation to surface tension and adsorption. Numerous applications of various formulas accompany the text for further understanding of the reader to the concepts featured. The book is divided into 13 chapters where Chapters 1-6 serve as the first part of the book and the second part is from Chapter 7 to Chapter 13. The first part generally discusses and establishes the general formulas of the thermodynamics of surfaces. The method used by the authors is the one by Defay and Prigogine of studying systems in a state of partial equilibrium. The second part of the volume applies the general formulas established in Chapters 1-6 into some meteorological problems such as studies of a droplet or ice crystal suspended in the atmosphere. The text can be used by both graduate and undergraduate students with interest in thermodynamics and climate studies. Professionals such as meteorologists can also use this book as reference in solving some meteorological problems.
Introduction
I. Ideas of Capillarity
1. Introduction
2 . Surface Tension
3 . Mechanical Equilibrium Conditions for a Surface
4 . Equilibrium of an Edge
5 . Contact Angle of a Fluid/Fluid Interface with the Surface of a Solid
6. Mechanical Work Done by a Capillary System
7. Surface Tension of a Crystal Face
II. Surface Model and Definitions of Adsorption, Surface Enthalpy, and Entropy
1. The Real System and the Simplified Model
2. Difficulties Inherent in the Use of the Surface Model
III. Laws of Thermodynamics
1. Choice of Variables
2. First Law of Thermodynamics
3. Second Law of Thermodynamics
IV. Fundamental Formulas in Terms of Intensive Variables
1. Aims of the Chapter
2. Variables on Which the Surface Functions of State Depend
3. Intensive Properties of the Surface
4. Transformation from Intensive to Extensive Variables
5. Specific Surface Functions of State
6. Fundamental Formulas Relating to the Surface Phase
7. Fundamental Formulas in Terms of Intensive Variables
V. Equilibrium States
1. Affinities of Adsorption
2. Conditions for Adsorption Equilibrium
3. Equilibrium Displacement
4. Phase Rule
5. Extension of Duhem's Theorem to Systems Containing Surfaces
VI. Adiabatic Transformations
VII. Examination of Some Approximations or Hypotheses
1. Aims of the Chapter
2. Humid Air Can Be Treated as a Mixture of Two Perfect Gases: Dry Air and Water Vapor
3. The Surface Tension of a Droplet Can Be Considered Independent of the Radius of Curvature
4. Adsorptions Are Negligible in Comparison with the Masses Involved, and Adsorption of Atmospheric Components Has Negligible Effect on the Surface Tension
5. The Lateral Functions αγ', βγ', λγ' and αγ
