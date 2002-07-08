Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics
1st Edition
Equilibrium by Entropy Maximisation
Description
The account of thermodynamics and statistical mechanics in Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics is based on entropy and its maximization. Building from first principles, it gives a transparent explanation of the physical behaviour of equilibrium thermodynamic systems, and it presents a comprehensive, self-contained account of the modern mathematical and computational techniques of statistical mechanics.
Dr Attard is a well-known researcher in statistical mechanics who has made significant contributions to this field. His book offers a fresh perspective on the foundations of statistical thermodynamics. It includes a number of new results and novel derivations, and provides an intriguing alternative to existing monographs. Especially of note are the simple graphs and figures that illustrate the text throughout and the logical organization of the material. Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics will be an invaluable and comprehensive reference manual for research scientists. This text can be used as a complement to existing texts and for supplementary reading.
Key Features
Readership
For research scientists in the field of statistical mechanics or equilibrium thermodynamics. Graduate students in physical chemistry, theoretical chemistry, chemical engineering or physics. University or college lecturers and undergraduate students in physics, chemistry or chemical engineering
Table of Contents
Isolated Systems and Thermal Equilibrium
Various Reservoirs
Probability and General Formalism
Classical Statistical Mechanics
Ideal Systems
Interacting Particles
Diagrammatic and Functional Expansions
Pair Functions
Density Functional Theory
Inhomogeneous Systems
Coulomb Systems
Computer Simulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 8th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519180
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120663217