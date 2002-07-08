The account of thermodynamics and statistical mechanics in Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics is based on entropy and its maximization. Building from first principles, it gives a transparent explanation of the physical behaviour of equilibrium thermodynamic systems, and it presents a comprehensive, self-contained account of the modern mathematical and computational techniques of statistical mechanics.

This field of study is of vital importance to researchers, lecturers and students alike.

Dr Attard is a well-known researcher in statistical mechanics who has made significant contributions to this field. His book offers a fresh perspective on the foundations of statistical thermodynamics. It includes a number of new results and novel derivations, and provides an intriguing alternative to existing monographs. Especially of note are the simple graphs and figures that illustrate the text throughout and the logical organization of the material. Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics will be an invaluable and comprehensive reference manual for research scientists. This text can be used as a complement to existing texts and for supplementary reading.