Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120663217, 9780080519180

Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics

1st Edition

Equilibrium by Entropy Maximisation

Authors: Phil Attard
eBook ISBN: 9780080519180
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120663217
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 2002
Page Count: 450
Description

The account of thermodynamics and statistical mechanics in Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics is based on entropy and its maximization. Building from first principles, it gives a transparent explanation of the physical behaviour of equilibrium thermodynamic systems, and it presents a comprehensive, self-contained account of the modern mathematical and computational techniques of statistical mechanics.

This field of study is of vital importance to researchers, lecturers and students alike.

Dr Attard is a well-known researcher in statistical mechanics who has made significant contributions to this field. His book offers a fresh perspective on the foundations of statistical thermodynamics. It includes a number of new results and novel derivations, and provides an intriguing alternative to existing monographs. Especially of note are the simple graphs and figures that illustrate the text throughout and the logical organization of the material. Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics will be an invaluable and comprehensive reference manual for research scientists. This text can be used as a complement to existing texts and for supplementary reading.

Key Features

  • Offers a fresh perspective on the foundations of statistical thermodynamics
  • Includes a number of new results and novel derivations, and provides an intriguing alternative to existing monographs
  • Simple graphs and figures illustrate the text throughout
  • Logical organization of material
  • An invaluable and comprehensive reference manual for research scientists
  • Can be used as a complement to existing texts and for supplementary reading

Readership

For research scientists in the field of statistical mechanics or equilibrium thermodynamics. Graduate students in physical chemistry, theoretical chemistry, chemical engineering or physics. University or college lecturers and undergraduate students in physics, chemistry or chemical engineering

Table of Contents

Isolated Systems and Thermal Equilibrium
Various Reservoirs
Probability and General Formalism
Classical Statistical Mechanics
Ideal Systems
Interacting Particles
Diagrammatic and Functional Expansions
Pair Functions
Density Functional Theory
Inhomogeneous Systems
Coulomb Systems
Computer Simulations

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080519180
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120663217

About the Author

Phil Attard

