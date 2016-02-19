Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems provides a comprehensive data base for the design of vapor compression heat pump systems, particularly in industrial applications where careful matching is essential. The book contains two chapters and 21 appendices. Chapter 1 describes how the data in the graphs and tables in the appendices have been derived, and chapter 2 gives examples of how the data can be used. The appendices present the required design data for 21 materials which are likely to be used as heat pump working fluids.