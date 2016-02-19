Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080287270, 9781483154978

Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Data Base and Design Manual

Authors: F. A. Holland F. A. Watson S. Devotta
eBook ISBN: 9781483154978
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 356
Description

Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems provides a comprehensive data base for the design of vapor compression heat pump systems, particularly in industrial applications where careful matching is essential. The book contains two chapters and 21 appendices. Chapter 1 describes how the data in the graphs and tables in the appendices have been derived, and chapter 2 gives examples of how the data can be used. The appendices present the required design data for 21 materials which are likely to be used as heat pump working fluids.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Heat Pump Theory

Chapter 2 Derived Thermodynamic Data as a Basis for Design

Appendices Derived Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems operating on

A1 R718

A2 R114B2

A3 R113

A4 R11

A5 R216

A6 R21

A7 R12B1

A8 R600

A9 R114

A10 R506

A11 R142b

A12 R600a

A13 R717

A14 R505

A15 RC318

A16 R12

A17 R500

A18 R290

A19 R22

A20 R502

A21 R115

Nomenclature

Index

About the Author

