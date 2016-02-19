Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Data Base and Design Manual
Authors: F. A. Holland F. A. Watson S. Devotta
eBook ISBN: 9781483154978
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 356
Description
Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems provides a comprehensive data base for the design of vapor compression heat pump systems, particularly in industrial applications where careful matching is essential. The book contains two chapters and 21 appendices. Chapter 1 describes how the data in the graphs and tables in the appendices have been derived, and chapter 2 gives examples of how the data can be used. The appendices present the required design data for 21 materials which are likely to be used as heat pump working fluids.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Heat Pump Theory
Chapter 2 Derived Thermodynamic Data as a Basis for Design
Appendices Derived Thermodynamic Design Data for Heat Pump Systems operating on
A1 R718
A2 R114B2
A3 R113
A4 R11
A5 R216
A6 R21
A7 R12B1
A8 R600
A9 R114
A10 R506
A11 R142b
A12 R600a
A13 R717
A14 R505
A15 RC318
A16 R12
A17 R500
A18 R290
A19 R22
A20 R502
A21 R115
Nomenclature
Index
About the Author
F. A. Holland
F. A. Watson
S. Devotta
