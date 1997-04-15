Thermobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762301423, 9780080877020

Thermobiology, Volume 19

1st Edition

Authors: J.S. Willis
eBook ISBN: 9780080877020
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th April 1997
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
105.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
95.00
66.50
66.50
66.50
76.00
66.50
66.50
76.00
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
145.00
101.50
101.50
101.50
116.00
101.50
101.50
116.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (J.S. Willis). Adaptations for Freezing Survival in Ectothermic Vertebrates (K.B. Storey and J.M. Storey). Responses of Marine Fishes to Freezing Temperatures: a New Look at Colligative Mechanisms (J.A. Raymond). Thermal Adaptation in Biological Membranes: Beyond Homeoviscous Adaptation (H.W. Detrich,III). Survival of Mammalina Cells Exposed to Pure Hypothermia in Culture (J. Kruuv). On Thermal Stability of Cation Gradients in Mammalian Cells (J.S. Willis). Protein Denaturation During Heat Shock (J.R. Lepock). The Role of Heat Shock Proteins in Thermotolerance (A. Nussenzweig, P. Burgman, and G.C. Li). Index.

Description

Notwithstanding widespread studies and even several biological journals devoted to temperature, it is difficult to perceive a field of thermobiology as such. Interest in the effects of temperature of biological systems is fragmented into specific thermal ranges and often connected with particular applications: subzero cryobiology and preservation of cells and tissues or survival of poikilotherms, para-zero cryobiology and preservation of whole organs and survival of whole animals, intermediate ranges and physiological adaption and regulation, high temperatures and use of heat for killing cancer cells, very high temperatures and limits of biological structure.
Yet it has not always been so, and there are good reasons why it need not remain so. General and comparative physiologists such as W.J. Crozier, H. Precht, J. Belehradek, F. Johnson, C.L. Prosser, and others have sought throughout this century to lay foundations for unified approaches to temperature in biological systems.
Recent findings also serve to suggest principles and processes that span the range of temperatures of biological interest. Microviscosity of membranes is an issue originally of interest to low temperature biologists but with relevance to limiting high temperatures; conversely for protein structure. Certain "heat shock proteins" now appear to be responses to generalized stress, including low temperature.
Inevitably, the chapters of this book reflect the "zonal" character of thermobiology: two chapters (by Storey and Raymond) deal with protection against subfreezing temperatures; three (Hazel, membrane structure, Dietrich, microtubular structure, and Kruuv, cell growth) deal with the effects of and modulation to cool-to-moderate superfreezing temperatures, one (Willis) with modulation (of membrane ion transport) to moderate-to-high temperatures and two (Li, heat shock proteins and Lepock, proteins in general) with stressfully high temperatures. Explicit in each of these chapters, however, are principles and issues that transcend the parochialism of the temperature range under consideration.

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877020

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.S. Willis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cellular Biology, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.