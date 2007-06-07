Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Science
- General introduction
- Microstructure and Properties
- Plasticity
- Work hardening – Mechanisms and theories
- Softening mechanisms
- Alternative deformation mechanisms
- Phase transformations during thermo-mechanical processing
- Textural developments during thermo-mechanical processing
- Residual stress
- Modelling of texture and microstructural evolution Part II: Technology
- Forming Techniques
- Defects in TMP
- Physical Simulation of PropertiesPart III: Case Studies
- Thermo-mechanical processing of aluminium alloys
- Thermo-mechanical processing of steel tyres
- Thermo-mechanical processing of hexagonal alloys
- New Technologies
Description
Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials describes the science and technology behind modern thermo-mechanical processing (TMP), including detailed descriptions of successful examples of its application in the industry. This graduate-level introductory resource aims to fill the gap between two scientific approaches and illustrate their successful linkage by the use of suitable modern case studies.
The book is divided into three key sections focusing on the basics of metallic materials processing. The first section covers the microstructural science base of the subject, including the microstructure determined mechanical properties of metals. The second section deals with the current mechanical technology of plastic forming of metals. The concluding section demonstrates the interaction of the first two disciplines in a series of case studies of successful current TMP processing and looks ahead to possible new developments in the field.
This text is designed for use by graduate students coming into the field, for a graduate course textbook, and for Materials and Mechanical Engineers working in this area in the industry.
Key Features
- Covers both physical metallurgy and metals processing
- Links basic science to real everyday applications
- Written by four internationally-known experts in the field
Readership
Graduate students and professionals in Materials Science and Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 7th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544489
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444970
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Bert Verlinden Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
Julian Driver Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Centre, Ecole des Mines de Saint-Etienne, France
Indradev Samajdar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Powai, Mumbai, India
Roger Doherty Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA