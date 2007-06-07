Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444970, 9780080544489

Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: Bert Verlinden Julian Driver Indradev Samajdar Roger Doherty
eBook ISBN: 9780080544489
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444970
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th June 2007
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Part I: Science

  1. General introduction
  2. Microstructure and Properties
  3. Plasticity
  4. Work hardening – Mechanisms and theories
  5. Softening mechanisms
  6. Alternative deformation mechanisms
  7. Phase transformations during thermo-mechanical processing
  8. Textural developments during thermo-mechanical processing
  9. Residual stress
  10. Modelling of texture and microstructural evolution Part II: Technology
  11. Forming Techniques
  12. Defects in TMP
  13. Physical Simulation of PropertiesPart III: Case Studies
  14. Thermo-mechanical processing of aluminium alloys
  15. Thermo-mechanical processing of steel tyres
  16. Thermo-mechanical processing of hexagonal alloys
  17. New Technologies

Description

Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials describes the science and technology behind modern thermo-mechanical processing (TMP), including detailed descriptions of successful examples of its application in the industry. This graduate-level introductory resource aims to fill the gap between two scientific approaches and illustrate their successful linkage by the use of suitable modern case studies.

The book is divided into three key sections focusing on the basics of metallic materials processing. The first section covers the microstructural science base of the subject, including the microstructure determined mechanical properties of metals. The second section deals with the current mechanical technology of plastic forming of metals. The concluding section demonstrates the interaction of the first two disciplines in a series of case studies of successful current TMP processing and looks ahead to possible new developments in the field.

This text is designed for use by graduate students coming into the field, for a graduate course textbook, and for Materials and Mechanical Engineers working in this area in the industry.

Key Features

  • Covers both physical metallurgy and metals processing
  • Links basic science to real everyday applications
  • Written by four internationally-known experts in the field

Readership

Graduate students and professionals in Materials Science and Engineering

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080544489
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444970

About the Authors

Bert Verlinden Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium

Julian Driver Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials Centre, Ecole des Mines de Saint-Etienne, France

Indradev Samajdar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Powai, Mumbai, India

Roger Doherty Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

