Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials, Volume 11

Thermo-Mechanical Processing of Metallic Materials describes the science and technology behind modern thermo-mechanical processing (TMP), including detailed descriptions of successful examples of its application in the industry. This graduate-level introductory resource aims to fill the gap between two scientific approaches and illustrate their successful linkage by the use of suitable modern case studies.

The book is divided into three key sections focusing on the basics of metallic materials processing. The first section covers the microstructural science base of the subject, including the microstructure determined mechanical properties of metals. The second section deals with the current mechanical technology of plastic forming of metals. The concluding section demonstrates the interaction of the first two disciplines in a series of case studies of successful current TMP processing and looks ahead to possible new developments in the field.

This text is designed for use by graduate students coming into the field, for a graduate course textbook, and for Materials and Mechanical Engineers working in this area in the industry.