Thermo-mechanical Modeling of Additive Manufacturing provides the background, methodology and description of modeling techniques to enable the reader to perform their own accurate and reliable simulations of any additive process. Part I provides an in depth introduction to the fundamentals of additive manufacturing modeling, a description of adaptive mesh strategies, a thorough description of thermal losses and a discussion of residual stress and distortion. Part II applies the engineering fundamentals to direct energy deposition processes including laser cladding, LENS builds, large electron beam parts and an exploration of residual stress and deformation mitigation strategies. Part III concerns the thermo-mechanical modeling of powder bed processes with a description of the heat input model, classical thermo-mechanical modeling, and part scale modeling.

The book serves as an essential reference for engineers and technicians in both industry and academia, performing both research and full-scale production. Additive manufacturing processes are revolutionizing production throughout industry. These technologies enable the cost-effective manufacture of small lot parts, rapid repair of damaged components and construction of previously impossible-to-produce geometries. However, the large thermal gradients inherent in these processes incur large residual stresses and mechanical distortion, which can push the finished component out of engineering tolerance. Costly trial-and-error methods are commonly used for failure mitigation. Finite element modeling provides a compelling alternative, allowing for the prediction of residual stresses and distortion, and thus a tool to investigate methods of failure mitigation prior to building.