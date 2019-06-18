Thermo-ecology

Dr. Lucyna Czarnowska has been an assistant professor at Silesian University of Technology since 2014. She has extensive experience in thermo-ecological cost, cumulative energy and exergy, dispersion of pollutants in the air and external environmental cost. She completed her Ph.D. (2014) in the Energy Engineering in the field of Thermal energy and environmental impact assessment fulfilling the conditions of label of European Doctorate. The work was prepared at both Institute of Thermal Technology at Silesian University of Technology and National Technical University of Athens, as the part of the INSPIRE project. INSPIRE project mainly concerns optimization of systems, energy management, and environmental impact in process engineering, which was a Marie Curie Research Training Network supported by the European Community's Sixth Framework Programme. Currently, she is involved in the project titled: “Economically efficient and socially accepted CCS/EOR processes”, which is funded from Norway Grants in the Polish-Norwegian Research Programme operated by the National Centre for Research and Development. In this project, she focuses on CO2 emission from the Refinery and Cement industry. Additionally, she is involved in the national project titled ”Development of the expert system for assessing environmental, economic and social effectiveness of Polish coal mines”. She also teaches subjects such as Environmental impact and thermo-economic evaluation in the energy sector.