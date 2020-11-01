Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (TADF-OLEDs)

TADF-OLEDs have attracted a lot of interest because they have the potential to address current barriers in traditional OLEDs. There are three major advantages: 1) The potential for an efficient blue emitter 2) low-cost alternatives for green and red emitters 3) the potential to enable the printing of OLEDs.

This book comprehensively introduces the history of TADF followed by a review of fundamental concepts. Then TADF emitters with different colours, such as blue, green, red and NIR as well as white OLEDs are discussed in detail. Also, exciplex-type TADF materials are reviewed. The emerging application of TADF emitters as a host in OLEDs is included in this book. In the last two chapters applications of TADF materials in organic lasers and biosensing are addressed.