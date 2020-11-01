COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (TADF-OLEDs) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198100

Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (TADF-OLEDs)

1st Edition

Editors: Lian Duan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128198100
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 515
Table of Contents

  1. History of OLED and TADF materials for OLEDs
    2. Fundamental theories of TADF
    3. Green Emitters
    4. Blue Emitters
    5. Red and NIR emitters
    6. WOLEDs using TADF emitters
    7. OLEDs using molecular TADF materials as host
    8. TADF based on exciplexes
    9. TADF materials for lasers
    10. TADF materials for biosensing

Description

TADF-OLEDs have attracted a lot of interest because they have the potential to address current barriers in traditional OLEDs. There are three major advantages: 1) The potential for an efficient blue emitter 2) low-cost alternatives for green and red emitters 3) the potential to enable the printing of OLEDs.

This book comprehensively introduces the history of TADF followed by a review of fundamental concepts. Then TADF emitters with different colours, such as blue, green, red and NIR as well as white OLEDs are discussed in detail. Also, exciplex-type TADF materials are reviewed. The emerging application of TADF emitters as a host in OLEDs is included in this book. In the last two chapters applications of TADF materials in organic lasers and biosensing are addressed.

Key Features

  • Discusses green, blue, red, NIR, and white TADF emitters and their design strategies for improved performance for light-emitting diode applications
  • Addressing emerging materials such as molecular and exciplex-based TADF materials
  • Includes emerging applications such as lasers and biosensors

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D, chemists

About the Editors

Lian Duan

Lian Duan received his B.Sc. from the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, China in 1998 and his Ph.D from the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, in 2003. He is now with the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University. His research interests focus on organic light‐emitting materials and devices. He proposed a new excitonic strategy to harvest triplet excitons by using materials with thermally activated delayed fluorescence as hosts for conventional fluorescent or phosphorescent dopants, leading to ideal OLEDs with low voltage, high efficiency, long lifetime and low efficiency roll‐off.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, China

