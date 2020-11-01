Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (TADF-OLEDs)
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- History of OLED and TADF materials for OLEDs
2. Fundamental theories of TADF
3. Green Emitters
4. Blue Emitters
5. Red and NIR emitters
6. WOLEDs using TADF emitters
7. OLEDs using molecular TADF materials as host
8. TADF based on exciplexes
9. TADF materials for lasers
10. TADF materials for biosensing
Description
TADF-OLEDs have attracted a lot of interest because they have the potential to address current barriers in traditional OLEDs. There are three major advantages: 1) The potential for an efficient blue emitter 2) low-cost alternatives for green and red emitters 3) the potential to enable the printing of OLEDs.
This book comprehensively introduces the history of TADF followed by a review of fundamental concepts. Then TADF emitters with different colours, such as blue, green, red and NIR as well as white OLEDs are discussed in detail. Also, exciplex-type TADF materials are reviewed. The emerging application of TADF emitters as a host in OLEDs is included in this book. In the last two chapters applications of TADF materials in organic lasers and biosensing are addressed.
Key Features
- Discusses green, blue, red, NIR, and white TADF emitters and their design strategies for improved performance for light-emitting diode applications
- Addressing emerging materials such as molecular and exciplex-based TADF materials
- Includes emerging applications such as lasers and biosensors
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D, chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198100
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Lian Duan
Lian Duan received his B.Sc. from the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, China in 1998 and his Ph.D from the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, in 2003. He is now with the Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University. His research interests focus on organic light‐emitting materials and devices. He proposed a new excitonic strategy to harvest triplet excitons by using materials with thermally activated delayed fluorescence as hosts for conventional fluorescent or phosphorescent dopants, leading to ideal OLEDs with low voltage, high efficiency, long lifetime and low efficiency roll‐off.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, China
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.