Thermal Welding of Polymers

Authors: R J Wise
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734951
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 1999
Page Count: 104
Table of Contents

Thermal welding techniques; Early research on welding polymers – introduction to tack; Recent research on the theory of welding thermoplastics; Measurements of polymer self diffusion; Characterisation of thermal welds in polymers; Overview of current knowledge.

Description

This report reviews the literature in the field of thermal welding and goes on to identify the theories for the mechanism of thermal welding of thermoplastics and to relate these, where possible, to current welding techniques and joint strength development.

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

About the Authors

R J Wise Author

