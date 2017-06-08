Thermal Transport in Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Thermal transport theory – Hangbo Zhou, Gang Zhang
- CVD synthesis of graphene – Zhongfan Liu, Li Lin, Huaying Ren, Xiao Sun
- Two-dimensional thermal transport in graphene – Denis L. Nika, Alexandr I. Cocemasov, Alexander A. Balandin
- Synthesis, thermal properties and application of nanodiamond – Bin Wen, Yongjun Tian
- Thermal conduction behavior of graphene and graphene-polymer composites – Faisal Shahzad, Syed Dildar Haider Naqvi, Chong Min Koo
- Carbon fibers and their thermal transporting properties – FuKe Wang
- Thermal conductivity of diamond nanothread – Haifei Zhan, Yuantong Gu
- Theoretical studies on the growth mechanism of chemical vapor deposition of graphene on metal surface – Junfeng Gao, Yong-Wei Zhang
- The application of carbon materials in latent heat thermal energy storage – Waseem Aftab, Xinyu Huang, Ruqiang Zou
- Molecular dynamics as the tool for investigation of carbon nanostructures properties – Olga E. Glukhova
- Linear and nonlinear lattice dynamics in graphite – Wenxi Liang
12. Experimental Studies of Thermal Transport in Nanostructures – Kedar Hippalgaonkar, Jae Hun Seol, Dongyan Xu, Deyu Li
Description
Thermal Transport in Carbon-Based Nanomaterials describes the thermal properties of various carbon nanomaterials and then examines their applications in thermal management and renewable energy. Carbon nanomaterials include: one-dimensional (1D) structures, like nanotubes; two-dimensional (2D) crystal lattice with only one-atom-thick planar sheets, like graphenes; composites based on carbon nanotube or graphene, and diamond nanowires and thin films. In the past two decades, rapid developments in the synthesis and processing of carbon-based nanomaterials have created a great desire among scientists to gain a greater understanding of thermal transport in these materials.
Thermal properties in nanomaterials differ significantly from those in bulk materials because the characteristic length scales associated with the heat carriers, phonons, are comparable to the characteristic length. Carbon nanomaterials with high thermal conductivity can be applied in heat dissipation. This looks set to make a significant impact on human life and, with numerous commercial developments emerging, will become a major academic topic over the coming years. This authoritative and comprehensive book will be of great use to both the existing scientific community in this field, as well as for those who wish to enter it.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of the most important and commonly adopted computational and experimental methods to analyze thermal properties in carbon nanomaterials
- Contains information about the growth of carbon nanomaterials, their thermal properties, and strategies to control thermal properties and applications, allowing readers to assess how to use each material most efficiently
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the theoretical background behind thermal transport in carbon nanomaterials
Readership
Materials Scientist and Engineers seeking to learn more about the theory and applications of thermal transport in carbon-based nanomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473460
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462402
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gang Zhang Editor
Gang Zhangb is Senior Scientist and Capability Group Leader, Institute of High Performance Computing, A*STAR, Singapore. He was previously Full Professor, Department of Electronics, Peking University, China, and has also been Visiting Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of California, San Diego, USA. The author of over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and editor 2 books, Prof. Zhang has served on the Editorial Board of 3 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist and Capability Group Leader, Institute of High Performance Computing, A*STAR, Singapore