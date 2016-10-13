Thermal System Design and Simulation
1st Edition
Description
Thermal System Design and Simulation covers the fundamental analyses of thermal energy systems that enable users to effectively formulate their own simulation and optimal design procedures. This reference provides thorough guidance on how to formulate optimal design constraints and develop strategies to solve them with minimal computational effort.
The book uniquely illustrates the methodology of combining information flow diagrams to simplify system simulation procedures needed in optimal design. It also includes a comprehensive presentation on dynamics of thermal systems and the control systems needed to ensure safe operation at varying loads.
Designed to give readers the skills to develop their own customized software for simulating and designing thermal systems, this book is relevant for anyone interested in obtaining an advanced knowledge of thermal system analysis and design.
Key Features
- Contains detailed models of simulation for equipment in the most commonly used thermal engineering systems
- Features illustrations for the methodology of using information flow diagrams to simplify system simulation procedures
- Includes comprehensive global case studies of simulation and optimization of thermal systems
Readership
Thermal engineers, energy engineers, researchers, academics, postgraduate students and engineers from crossover industries
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Outline of the Book
- Chapter 2: Mathematical Background
- Abstract
- 2.1 Linear Algebraic Equations
- 2.2 Nonlinear Algebraic Equations
- Solution
- 2.3 Equation Fitting
- 2.4 Differential Equations
- 2.5 Laplace Transformation
- 2.6 Analysis of Uncertainty
- 2.7 Engineering Economics
- Chapter 3: Review of Fundamentals
- Abstract
- 3.1 Thermodynamics
- 3.2 Fluid Flow
- 3.3 Heat Transfer
- 3.4 Mass Transfer
- Chapter 4: Modeling of Thermal Equipment
- Abstract
- 4.1 Heat Exchangers
- 4.2 Heat and Mass Exchangers
- 4.3 Reciprocating Devices
- 4.4 Rotating Devices
- 4.5 Thermoelectric Modules
- 4.6 Other Applications
- Problems
- Chapter 5: System Simulation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Information Flow Diagram
- 5.2 Solution Methodology
- 5.3 Off-Design Performance Prediction
- Problems
- Chapter 6: System Simulation: Case Studies
- Abstract
- 6.1 Industrial Refrigeration Plant
- 6.2 Combined Cycle Power Plant
- 6.3 Liquid Desiccant-Based Air-Conditioning System (LDAC)
- 6.4 Epilog
- Chapter 7: Introduction to Optimum Design
- Abstract
- 7.1 General Formulation of an Optimum System Design Problem
- 7.2 Optimum Design of a Component
- 7.3 Epilog
- Problems
- Chapter 8: Optimization Techniques
- Abstract
- 8.1 Analytical Methods
- 8.2 Numerical Methods
- Problems
- Chapter 9: Case Studies in Optimum Design
- Abstract
- 9.1 Thermodynamic Optimization
- 9.2 Optimum Design of Components
- 9.3 Optimum Design of Thermal Systems
- Chapter 10: Dynamic Response of Thermal Systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Dynamics of the First-Order Systems
- 10.2 Higher Order Systems
- 10.3 Transportation Lag
- 10.4 Principle of Superposition
- 10.5 Control System Analysis
- 10.6 Dynamics of Distributed Systems
- Problems
- Chapter 11: Additional Considerations in Thermal System Design
- Abstract
- 11.1 Erosion-Corrosion
- 11.2 Vibration and Noise
- 11.3 Stochastic Considerations
- 11.4 System Design Considering Part-Load Operation
- 11.5 Environmental Considerations
- 11.6 System Design for Multiple Objectives
- 11.7 Commercial Softwares
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094303
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094495
About the Author
P.L. Dhar
P L Dhar taught in the mechanical engineering department of IIT Delhi for over thirty six years. His research focused on Thermal System Simulation and Design, spanning a wide range from refrigeration to thermal power plant systems. Based on this work, he developed a post graduate course with the same title and taught it for over two decades. Besides this, he also taught thermodynamics, refrigeration and air-conditioning, heat and mass transfer to undergraduate and post graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor, IIT Delhi, India